Fine Dining Celebration to be held in Glass City

It’s no secret – Toledo loves good restaurants. And nothing goes better with good food than good wine and spirits. From October 21st through the 24th the best in dining that Toledo has to offer will be showcased during The Midwest Mondiale Provincial– a four day regional event that will put Toledo on display, bringing in members from 12 states to get a taste of what Toledo has to offer. The event is also open to the public.

From Thursday, October 21st through Sunday, October 24, the Toledo chapter of the international Chaîne des Rôtisseurs will host the 2021 Midwest Mondiale Provincial right here in the Glass City. The event will showcase all things Toledo and provide members with a taste of our area’s fine dining experiences.

The backstory

The Chaîne has a long history, with roots dating back to Medieval France. Formed out of a deep interest the royal class had for fine wine and fine dining, the original guild was abolished during the French Revolution of the 18th century. In 1950, however, a new incarnation arose with an interest in promoting the same culinary traditions that old world France celebrated.

Mary Martin is the director of the Toledo branch – or as the French would say, Martin is the Bailli of Toledo. She has held the reins of the Toledo chapter since 2010. Martin said that, “The Mondiale is a sister of the Chaîne. It used to be all about wine, but we’ve incorporated beer and cocktails to our tasting event.”

It’s even more than that, however. “We’re a nonprofit with an interest in developing young chefs in the area,” said Martin. “We work with the Lourdes College craft beverage program and have given scholarships to aspiring and talented chefs learning and working in Toledo.”

Coming to the Glass City

Martin was instrumental in getting Toledo and all of its attributes recognized as a worthwhile place to host this year’s event. “We have 6,000 members internationally,” Martin explained. “Our little chapter in Toledo has 40. I’ve been pushing to get Toledo on the map at our national meetings.”

The event will bring representatives to Toledo from other areas, namely Cincinnati and Indianapolis, to partake in a days-long series of high end food paired with top shelf wine, all put together by some of the best restaurants in Toledo. But it’s not just about the food. “It’s an educational wine event,” explained Martin. “Our chefs will be serving their best in French cuisine and also explaining to our out of town guests why they’ve paired certain wines with certain foods.”

Representing local

Out of town guests will be staying at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Toledo. The event is open to members and non-members alike. The Mondaile kicks off at 5:30pm on Thursday, October 21, with a ghost tour of the historic Oliver House, followed by heavy appetizers at Maumee Bay Brewing Company.

On Friday, guests will tour the Toledo Museum of Art and the Glass Pavilion, with a glass blowing demonstration and five wines provided by Heidelberg Distributors and food provided by TMA’s chef Joe Felix. Dinner on Friday will be provided by Souk ​​Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar.

Saturday’s events will include a wine tasting and lunch at Registry Bistro and Dinner at Element 112. On Sunday members will partake in a departure brunch at the Toledo Club, recapping the event.

For more info visit:

https://toledo.chaineus.org/

https://www.chaineus.org/