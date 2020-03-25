Virtual Experience: Classic Concerts with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra

If you’ve been missing the soul-stirring sounds of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra (TSO) during life’s COVID-19 hiatus, WGTE has got your back. Enjoy recorded concerts by the orchestra on Sundays at 6pm through May 17, as part of WGTE Presents: TSO in HD.

The series came about after the TSO announced the cancellation of all public performances in the wake of Gov. DeWine’s announcement regarding the banning of public gatherings.

“It was a difficult decision for us to make when we canceled performances earlier this month,” said Zak Vassar, president and CEO of TSO. “There were a lot of moving parts to consider in a relatively short timeframe as the crisis rapidly unfolded before us. In the end, the well-being of all of our patrons, musicians, partners, staff, and volunteers superseded all.”

Upcoming TSO in HD programs include:

The Sea (April 5)

Handel’s Messiah (April 12)

Great Women of Music (April 19)

Light Classics (April 26)

New American Classics (May 3)

The Nutcracker (May 10)

The Resurrection (May 17).

For more information, visit toledosymphony.com.