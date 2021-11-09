New Veterans Memorial Building Opens in Bowling Green

After years of construction and COVID-related delays, the long-awaited grand opening of the new Veterans Memorial Building was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting this past August at Bowling Green City Park. The event served as both a celebration of the new facility and a tribute to the community’s veterans whose memory the building honors.

Featuring three main meeting areas, a large reception hall that can hold up to 250 people, several kitchenettes and large screens for presentations, the structure was built at a cost of $4 million. Ground was broken in the spring of 2019, with plans to open in May 2020.

Although the new Veterans Memorial Building opened in 2020, health concerns caused a delay in the formal dedication of the new facility. The Building took the place of three aging structures at the park— a Scout Building, a Depot Building and a Veterans Building.

In addition to spaces available for rental, the new building features an entryway display dedicated to the American Legion, featuring historical documents and military artifacts, as well as other exhibits.

For more information on the building or to inquire about rental, visit BowlingGreenPolice.org or call 419-354-6223.