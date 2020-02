Since 2017, the Halim Clinic in Holland has offered free medical services to individuals without health insurance. Beginning in October, the Clinic’s free service regimen expanded to include dental care. The clinic, an initiative by Muslim doctors in the Toledo area, has a mission inspired by the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad. The Halim Clinic is open on Saturday mornings and an appointment is required.

9am-1pm | 6855 Spring Valley Dr.

567-318-4609 | halimclinic.org