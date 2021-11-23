GOBBLE, GOBBLE, GO!

THANKSGIVING DAY, NOVEMBER 25

Loosen up those drumsticks! It’s time to run (or walk) for a great cause with the annual Dave’s Turkey Chase 5k on Thanksgiving Day, November 25. The yearly fun run will feature the titular 5k as well as a one mile walk, a separate run specifically for the kids and even a virtual option. The event will start on Summit St. at the WTOL 11 studios and follow a course through downtown before ending along the Maumee River behind WTOL. All proceeds will benefit the Cherry Street Mission Ministries. $20-30. 9am. Kids run at 8:30am. 730 Summit St. Register at runsignup.com/davesturkeychase

PHOTO COURTESY DAVE’S TURKEY CHASE FACEBOOK PAGE

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAY (FESTIVAL)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5

Fans of the Holiday City Wine Festival in Montpelier have been patient, as the 2020 edition of the annual event was cancelled for obvious reasons. But soon the faithful will be rewarded as the 7th Festival takes place on November 6 at the Quality Inn and Suites in Montpelier. Featuring wine tastings, great food, live performances and more, the festival attracts wineries from around the area to present their wares. Individuals who reserve a room at the Quality Inn get two tickets at check-in. For the latest information, search for “Holiday City Wine Festival” on Facebook.