Wood County Museum hosts free summer concert

A free live performance by local musicians is coming to the Wood County Museum just in time for summer. “Music at the Museum” will be an outdoor event that showcases a variety of bands from 6-9 pm on July 21, with a different band playing each hour.

On the east wing porch, Todd Elson & Ryan Brown will be playing at 6 followed by Toraigh at 7. Todd Elson & Ryan Brown are a country western-style duo, and Toraigh brings a bit of Ireland’s culture to Ohio with traditional Irish tunes. The Americana-inspired band Corduroy Road will close out the evening with a mix of blues, country, and rock. There’s something for everyone in this musical lineup.

Three food trucks will also be at the event for attendees to enjoy. Maybe Cheese Born With will be serving up plenty of gourmet mac n’ cheese as Ohio’s only drag queen food truck. If tacos are your craving, Street Tacos Toledo will have them to accompany nachos, tamales, and more. To end your meal with a twist on a summer classic, Carousel’s of Toledo has soft-serve ices that are both fruity and creamy.

When not enjoying some snacks or listening to the music, feel free to take a self-guided tour of the Wood County Museum. It will be open throughout the concert for guests to explore and learn about Wood County’s history and how it has transformed into the place we live today.

For a fun (and free!) summer evening activity, come experience this unique event at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio. Follow the Wood County Museum on Instagram or Facebook to see more about the concert or museum happenings. You can also visit the website at woodcountyhistory.org to see all that the museum has to offer.