Jim Morrison Tribute Concert at the Maumee Indoor Theater on December 17th

Phil Barone, a local entrepreneur and owner of Rosie’s Italian Grille, Rosie’s The Rolling Chefs, and a new restaurant in downtown Perrysburg, Rosaria’s on Third Street, is once again teaming up with The Cruisers for the Winter 2022 edition of the Jim Morrison Tribute Concert. The lineup of musicians includes Phil Barone on lead vocals as Jim Morrison, Pat McDonagh on lead guitar, Mike Perzynski on bass, Nate Woodward on the keyboard, Bill Leonhardt on drums, and an accomplished horn section led by John Grafing on the trumpet, Al Ashby on the tenor sax, and Melanie Case on the trombone. Violinist Aaron Rutter and pianist Janet Rutter are included as guest performers.

Barone stated the tribute concerts began some years back at Halloween parties he would throw. During these parties, music would be played and set up for karaoke with songs by The Blues Brothers, Bruce Springsteen, Joe Cocker, and The Doors. Throughout the years and even having performances at Put-in-Bay, it went from karaoke to a live band (fronted by Barone) performing multiple sets of music from The Doors’ extensive discography. After about eighteen years, the Jim Morrison tribute shows became annual or semi-annual events that would benefit local or regional charities.

The concert will be accompanied by an exhibit of lights and special effects from the company Wet Sun Light Show. “I love working with these guys and it fits the music of The Doors so well. What’s behind the band will be a beautiful show that tells its own story. They have a knack of putting the right video to match the song that I’m singing. That’s a whole entertaining show by itself”, Barone stated. An example includes a visual “fire show” during The Doors’ classic hit “Light My Fire”.

The concert will be held on Saturday, December 17th, 2022, at the historic Maumee Indoor Theater (601 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio). Doors will open at 6pm, and there will be catered food for purchase from Rosie’s The Rolling Chef food truck and drinks from the bar. The show will begin at 7pm with the opening act, Mikey “Blue” Barone playing the harmonica, guitar, and vocals.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit the local non-profit Project iAm, which organizes the Acoustics for Autism festival held annually in downtown Maumee. Project iAm provides support, information, resources, and financial assistance to families affected by autism. They aim to help families speed up the cycle time, from the autism diagnosis to effective treatments.

Barone and Project iAm connected through the organizers of Acoustics for Autism, where the Jim Morrison tribute was one of the many acts to perform at the event. Barone stated that he actually considered retiring the tribute act after a while, but was inspired to continue it after watching a performance by the local group, Arctic Clam. Nicole Khoury of Arctic Clam is one of Acoustics for Autism’s main organizers, leading her and Barone to collaborate on this event for such a great cause.

You can purchase tickets at Rosie’s Italian Grille, Rosaria’s on Third Street, from Phil Barone, and online through Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available at the Maumee Indoor Theatre on the day of the event. VIP tickets are $45, which includes two drink tickets, access to the VIP bar, and cocktail service during the show. General admission tickets are $25. All guests 18 years and older are welcome.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jim-morrison-tribute-concert-returns-this-year-to-benefit-project-iam-tickets-476602509937?aff=ebdssbdestsearch