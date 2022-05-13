Inaugural Chamber Music Competition taking place May 14

String and piano students from around the region will come together to participate in the inaugural Glass City Chamber Music Competition, being held May 14 at the Center for Performing Arts on the campus of the University of Toledo.

Featuring competitors in two divisions— high school and college— vying for 8 awards and $12,000 in prize money, the competition will see groups of 3-6 perform for a jury, culminating in live performance finals.

The winners in each division will receive a cash prize— $4,000 for the Senior (college) winners and $2,000 for the Junior (High School) winners. Each division also will see smaller cash prizes awarded for second and third place. In addition, a BIPOC/21st Century Repertoire prize of $1,000 will be given, as well as a $500 Audience Award.

The Chamber Music Competition is the creation of Toledo area native Loa Cho, a graduate of Maumee Valley Country Day School who currently attends Columbia University and the Juilliard School. Cho has played cello for over a decade. The event is being held in cooperation with Toledo Symphony and the University of Toledo Department of Music.

The event is open for the public to attend, and can also be livestreamed. Further information and a schedule of events will be posted to the event’s official website at glasscitychambermusic.org.