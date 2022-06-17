Common Canceled: Toledo concert called off due to travel delays

The ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series issued a press release this morning announcing that tonight’s scheduled concert featuring Grammy award-winner Common has been canceled due to travel delays.

“ProMedica and the tour management team apologize for any inconvenience this may cause for individuals who were planning to attend the show,” the press release stated.

Ticket holders for the event are entitled to full refunds. Online tickets will be automatically refunded and refunds for purchases through the Huntington Center Box Office can be obtained during normal business hours.

The next concert scheduled for the Summer Concert Series will feature Night Ranger on June 24.