33rd Black History Month Blues Series in Michigan

The longest-running blues celebration in Michigan returns for another year of performances and historical perspective. The 33rd Black History Month Blues Series with a series of free concerts around the city. From Chicgao’s Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials (February 4), to a rare solo concert by Adam Weiner (February 18), the Series culminates in The Big Gig! (February 29), headlined by Thornetta Davis and Toronzo Cannon.

All concerts begin at 7pm | February 4 – 29

Various venues and dates.

734-241-5770 | monroe.lib.mi.us/blues | Free