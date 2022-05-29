Hollywood Casino Toledo’s New Poker Room a winning hand for Toledo

As it moves into its 10th year providing entertainment and gaming to the greater Toledo area, Hollywood celebrates its latest addition: an open-floor Poker Room with 12 tables and four massive TV screens. Players of all skill levels can enjoy Hold’Em, Omaha or 7 Card Stud.

Poker Room Promos and Features

Marketing Manager, Mackenzie Fork, noted that the staff is grateful for the support of the community since the Casino’s opening a decade ago. The Poker Room opening and other exciting opportunities will be part of the anniversary celebration.

The poker room will feature daily promotions and special events while offering a variety of games. Every day a player can win the posted prize by drawing quad jacks or higher, and on the weekends the highest hand every thirty minutes wins $100. A “hot seat” promo allows guests to win money by picking the right chair.

Fork added, “With the new brighter and more open 12 table Poker Room, we offer an inviting space to play poker 7 days a week. Most definitely, the giant wall of TV screens is another draw for the room. The four large screens display poker promotions each day along with whatever sports games are airing that day.”

The Hollywood Poker Experience

Toledo Hollywood Casino, with nearly 60 table games and 2,000 machines, strives to constantly improve and provide its visitors with an “A-grade experience.” The new Poker Room follows their mission.

The Poker Room is open from noon-midnight (and until 3am Friday and Saturday). No reservations required, both walk-ups and call-ins accepted. Groups of players can also call and reserve tables for specific dates and times. Also, Hollywood’s management and dealer staff are always willing to help players understand the game of poker with the chance of winning big.

Hollywood Casino Toledo, 1968 Miami St. 419-661-5200. hollywoodcasinotoledo.com