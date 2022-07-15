Toledo Helps Ukraine hosts painting event to aid international war efforts

Toledo Helps Ukraine will host a painting class in partnership with Wine & Canvas on Monday, July 18, at Howard’s Club, which is located at 210 Main Street in Bowling Green. The event will be held from 6:30 to 9:30pm.

Established in February of this year, Toledo Helps Ukraine was founded by University of Toledo law students Alona Matchenko and Hope Luther. The organization aims to raise funds, awareness and supplies to help the lives of displaced Ukrainians following the Ukrainian-Russian War.

Since its creation, Toledo Helps Ukraine has worked directly with international aid efforts and has collected over $100,000 in funding for humanitarian efforts.

The painting event will have an agenda that features a silent auction, raffle, T-shirt sale and painting session with a professional instructor.

There is a hybrid option for attendees with both in-person and virtual tickets on sale. Tickets are $37 for the in-person class and $47 for the virtual live stream. 15 percent of the ticket prices will be donated to Toledo Helps Ukraine.

Tickets are currently available on Wine and Canvas’ website. Community members who are not interested in the painting portion of the event are still encouraged to participate in the silent auction, raffle and t-shirt sale and all proceeds from those sessions will go to support Toledo Helps Ukraine.

For more information about Toledo Helps Ukraine and the “Painting with a Purpose” event, visit toledohelpsukraine.org.