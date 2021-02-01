Support for parents and caregivers

The Wood County branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) offers a monthly meeting in aid of those caring for children and adolescents with mental illnesses. The NAMI Parent and Caregiver Support Group next meets on Tuesday, February 16. An experienced team of caregivers leads the group and confidentiality is guaranteed. Childcare is also provided for children capable of using the restroom independently. 6-7:30pm. NAMI Wood County, 541 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green. 419-352-0626. namiwoodcounty.org Free