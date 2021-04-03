ProMedica to build Innovation Center on Jefferson Ave.

The former Jefferson Center in Uptown Toledo will be the site of a new “innovation center.” The project, created through a partnership between ProMedica and California-based Bitwise Industries, will facilitate technology innovation by “accelerating partnerships” in a conducive environment. The building at 1300 Jefferson Ave. originally served as a Post Offi ce before becoming a Vocational Rehabilitation center in 1972. Renovations are expected to begin late this year, with occupancy of the new center slated for 2023.