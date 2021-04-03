Marketplace Changes

 Grindhrs Coffee House at 625 Adams St.

offers fresh brewed coffees and light snacks in an

LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere, featuring products

from Uncommon Coffee Brewers in West Michigan.

grindhrs.com

 Genuine Cajun seafood is on offer at Million’s

Crab, opening soon at 7340 Central Ave. near

Meijer. A chain restaurant with locations in Ohio,

Indiana and Kentucky, Million’s trademark “Seafood

in a Bag” can come loaded with clams, crawfi sh,

mussels, shrimp and more.

toledo.millionscrab.com

 Need a new place to relax and be pampered? Stilla

Salon, Spa and Boutique is located at 4900 McCord

Rd, Ste B4. Stilla is a passion project for owner

Jaime Stiriz-Meyers. Salon and spa available by

appointment only.

Search on Facebook

 Ready for some gourmet cotton candy? Marie’s

Fairy Floss is a food cart specializing in inventive flavors for everyone’s favorite carnival treat. Available to be booked for weddings, birthday parties and more.

mariesfairyfloss.com

 Popular gaming store Frogtown Hobbies has

moved from its Crossroads Pkwy location to 321

Superior Street in Rossford.

frogtownhobbies.com

 A new convenience store, Hank’s at the 405,

has opened inside the PNC Bank building at 405

Madison Ave. downtown. Hank’s will feature

snacks, beverages and coffee from Perrysburg

roasters Actual Coffee.

Follow On Faceboook

 The team behind former Maumee bar Parkway

Sports Lounge has opened Leroy & Margaret’s Suds & Grub

at 5131 Heatherdowns in Reynolds Plaza.

Follow on Instagram

 Simply Married, a non-denominational

wedding chapel, recently moved to 1500 Adams St.

near Manhattan’s Pub & Cheer.

simplymarriedltd.com

 Ariel Garrett, formerly of Serenity Maumee, has

opened OUCH Massage Therapy at 340 N.

Erie St., at the corner of Erie and Adams. Offering

deep tissue massage, integrative body work and more,

OUCH promises a “painfully relaxing”experience.

ouchtoledo.com

 The remodeling experts at KSI Kitchen

and Bath have moved to a new location at

4701 Talmadge Rd., Ste 105, on the site of the

former Anderson’s store near Franklin Park Mall.

ksikitchens.com

 Detroit-based restaurant Bobcat Bonnie’s will

open its first out-of-state location in Toledo, at the

corner of Summit and Jefferson in the Fort Industry

Square development. The Bobcat is expected to open this summer.

bobcatbonnies.com

 For some amazing fragrances to enliven your

home, Bristol’s Buds Candle Co. at 5747 Home Ln.

offers candles handmade with natural ingredients.

bristolsbudscandleco.com

CLOSED

Toledo Harley Davidson, 7960 Central Ave.