Marketplace Changes

Grindhrs Coffee House at 625 Adams St.
offers fresh brewed coffees and light snacks in an
LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere, featuring products
from Uncommon Coffee Brewers in West Michigan.
Genuine Cajun seafood is on offer at Million’s
Crab, opening soon at 7340 Central Ave. near
Meijer. A chain restaurant with locations in Ohio,
Indiana and Kentucky, Million’s trademark “Seafood
in a Bag” can come loaded with clams, crawfi sh,
mussels, shrimp and more.
Need a new place to relax and be pampered? Stilla
Salon, Spa and Boutique is located at 4900 McCord
Rd, Ste B4. Stilla is a passion project for owner
Jaime Stiriz-Meyers. Salon and spa available by
appointment only.
Ready for some gourmet cotton candy? Marie’s
Fairy Floss is a food cart specializing in inventive flavors for everyone’s favorite carnival treat. Available to be booked for weddings, birthday parties and more.
Popular gaming store Frogtown Hobbies has
moved from its Crossroads Pkwy location to 321
Superior Street in Rossford.
A new convenience store, Hank’s at the 405,
has opened inside the PNC Bank building at 405
Madison Ave. downtown. Hank’s will feature
snacks, beverages and coffee from Perrysburg
roasters Actual Coffee.
The team behind former Maumee bar Parkway
Sports Lounge has opened Leroy & Margaret’s Suds & Grub
at 5131 Heatherdowns in Reynolds Plaza.
Simply Married, a non-denominational
wedding chapel, recently moved to 1500 Adams St.
near Manhattan’s Pub & Cheer.
Ariel Garrett, formerly of Serenity Maumee, has
opened OUCH Massage Therapy at 340 N.
Erie St., at the corner of Erie and Adams. Offering
deep tissue massage, integrative body work and more,
OUCH promises a “painfully relaxing”experience.
The remodeling experts at KSI Kitchen
and Bath have moved to a new location at
4701 Talmadge Rd., Ste 105, on the site of the
former Anderson’s store near Franklin Park Mall.
Detroit-based restaurant Bobcat Bonnie’s will
open its first out-of-state location in Toledo, at the
corner of Summit and Jefferson in the Fort Industry
Square development. The Bobcat is expected to open this summer.
For some amazing fragrances to enliven your
home, Bristol’s Buds Candle Co. at 5747 Home Ln.
offers candles handmade with natural ingredients.
