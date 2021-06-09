Hit the Links: Rates (and discounted rates) for golfers

For a lot of players, summertime means golfing season. But where in the area can you find the best deals? Here’s a roundup of local golf courses and how much it’ll cost you to play a round.
Maple Grove Golf Course
6360 Secor Rd, Lambertville, MI
734-854-6777
maplegrovegolfclub.com/rates
- Rates start at $7 (9 holes – par 3), $10 (9 holes), $18 (18 holes). Weekly specials for seniors on Tuesday: 18 holes w/cart $15 until 1pm. Memberships are offered starting rate at $600.
Giant Oak Golf Club
1024 Valetta Dr, Temperance, MI
734-847-6733
giantoakgolfclub.com/rates/
- Rates start at $15.50 for 9 Holes and $21.50 for 18 Holes.
Ottawa Park Golf Course
2315 Walden Pond Dr, Toledo, OH
419-472-2059
toledocitygolf.com
- Weekday rates start at $12 9 holes walking and $18 with cart, $18 18 holes walking and $23 with cart.
- Weekend rates:
- (1pm to 5pm) – $12 9 holes walking and $20 with cart. $18 18 holes walking and $25 with cart.
- (5pm – close) – $12 9 holes walking and $18 with cart. $18 18 holes walking and $20 with cart.
Eagle’s Landing Golf Club
5530 Bay Shore Rd, Toledo, OH
419-697-4653
eagleslandinggolfclub.net
- Weekdays (Before Noon): $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $21 18 holes walking and $25 18 holes with cart
- Weekdays (After Noon): $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $23 18 holes walking and $30 18 holes with cart
- Friday: $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $23 18 holes walking and $30 18 holes with cart
- Saturdays and Sundays: $16 9 holes walking and $23 9 holes with cart, $27 18 holes walking and $34 18 holes with cart – after 1pm
Crooked Creek Golf Course
5123 St. Anthony Rd, Ottawa Lake, MI
734-854-4909
golfcrookedcreek.com
- Weekdays: 9 Holes w/cart – $18,18 Holes w/cart – $23
- Weekends: 18 Holes w/cart – $30 to $36
- Membership are also available
Detwiler Park Golf Course
4001 N Summit St, Toledo, OH
419-726-9353
toledocitygolf.com
- Weekdays (Before Noon): $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $21 18 holes walking and $25 18 holes with cart
- Weekdays (After Noon): $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $23 18 holes walking and $30 18 holes with cart
- Friday: $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $23 18 holes walking and $30 18 holes with cart
- Saturdays and Sundays: $16 9 holes walking and $23 9 holes with cart, $27 18 holes walking and $34 18 holes with cart – after 1pm
Legacy By Arthur Hills Golf Club
7677 US-223, Ottawa Lake, MI
734-854-1101
playlegacy.com
- Monday – Thursday: Walking – $16 (9 Holes) and $20 (18 Holes). With cart – $20 (9 Holes) and $27 (18 Holes)
- Friday: Walking – $17 (9 Holes) and $20 (18 Holes). With cart $22 (9 Holes) and $28 (18 Holes)
- Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays (After 2pm): Walking – $17 (9 Holes) and $20 (18 Holes). With cart $22 (9 Holes) and $28 (18 Holes)
Collins Park Golf Course
624 Reineck Dr, Toledo, OH
419-691-3374
toledocitygolf.com
- Weekdays (Before Noon): $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $21 18 holes walking and $25 18 holes with cart
- Weekdays (After Noon): $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $23 18 holes walking and $30 18 holes with cart
- Friday: $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $23 18 holes walking and $30 18 holes with cart
- Saturdays and Sundays: $16 9 holes walking and $23 9 holes with cart, $27 18 holes walking and $34 18 holes with cart – after 1pm
Bayview Retirees Golf Course
3910 N Summit St, Toledo, Oh
419-726-8081
- Monday – Sunday: $5 greens fees, $5 for cart rental.
Cherrywood Golf Club
7910 Whiteford Center Rd, Ottawa Lake, MI
734-856-6669
golfcherrywood.com
- Spring (March 20 – May 21): $9 (9 Holes walking), $14 (9 Holes w/cart)
- Summer Weekdays (May 22 – October 8): $11 (9 Holes walking), $16 (9 Holes w/cart)
- Summer Weekends (May 22 – October 8): $12 (9 Holes walking), $17 (9 Holes w/cart)
- Fall (October 9 – November 26): $9 (9 Holes walking), $14 (9 Holes w/cart)
For 18 Holes, add $5 walking, $10 riding
Quarry Ridge Golf Course
6081 Clark Rd, Ottawa Lake, MI
734-888-1020
quarryridgegc.com
- Weekday 9 Holes: $8
- Weekday 9 Holes w/cart: $12
- Weekend 9 Holes: $10
- Weekend 9 Holes w/cart: $16
- Membership rate starts at $319
Maumee Bay State Park Golf Course
1750 Park Rd 2 #2, Oregon, OH
419-836-9009
maumeebaylodge.com
- Weekdays (Monday – Thursday)
- $13 (9 Holes walking) & $18 (9 Holes w/cart)
- $21 (18 Holes walking) & $23 (18 Holes w/cart)
- Friday 18 Holes w/cart = $26
- Weekends & Holidays
- $15 (9 Holes walking) & $22 (9 Holes w/cart)
- $27 (18 Holes walking) & $32 (18 Holes w/cart)
- Memberships are available starting at $575
- Golf rentals and lessons are also available.
Heather Downs Country Club
3910 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH
419-385-0248
heatherdowns.com
- 9 Holes walking: $11
- 9 Holes with cart: $17
- 18 Holes walking: $17
- 18 Holes with cart: $26
- Twilight (after 6pm) walking: $15
- Twilight (after 6pm) with cart: $21
South Toledo Golf
3915 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH
419-385-4678
southtoledogolf.com/flex-member
- Weekdays (Monday – Friday):
- $32 pp: Golf & Cart
- Weekends (Saturday, Sunday, Holiday)
- $36 pp before noon
- $32 pp: Golf & Cart after 1 pm
- Spring/Fall event Special price $29 golf and cart
Deme Acres Golf Course
17655 Albain Rd, Petersburg, MI
734-279-1151
demeacres.com
- $6 for 9 holes
- $18 for 18 holes
Whiteford Valley Golf Course
7980 Beck Rd
Ottawa Lake, MI 49267
(734)-856-4545
whitefordvalley.com/rates/
- 9 Holes: $11 walking; $16 with cart
- 18 Holes: $16 walking; $22 with cart
Valleywood Golf Club
13502 Airport Hwy
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-3991
valleywoodgc.com/aboutus/rates
- 9 Holes: $12 walking; $18 with cart
- 18 Holes: $19 walking; $25 with cart
Fallen Timbers Fairways
7711 Timbers Blvd.
Waterville, OH 43566
419-878-GOLF
fallentimbersfairways.com/golf/greens-fees/
- 9 cart: $15
- 18 cart: $22