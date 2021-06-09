Hit the Links: Rates (and discounted rates) for golfers

For a lot of players, summertime means golfing season. But where in the area can you find the best deals? Here’s a roundup of local golf courses and how much it’ll cost you to play a round.

Maple Grove Golf Course

6360 Secor Rd, Lambertville, MI

734-854-6777

maplegrovegolfclub.com/rates

Rates start at $7 (9 holes – par 3), $10 (9 holes), $18 (18 holes). Weekly specials for seniors on Tuesday: 18 holes w/cart $15 until 1pm. Memberships are offered starting rate at $600.

Giant Oak Golf Club

1024 Valetta Dr, Temperance, MI

734-847-6733

giantoakgolfclub.com/rates/

Rates start at $15.50 for 9 Holes and $21.50 for 18 Holes.

Ottawa Park Golf Course

2315 Walden Pond Dr, Toledo, OH

419-472-2059

toledocitygolf.com

Weekday rates start at $12 9 holes walking and $18 with cart, $18 18 holes walking and $23 with cart.

Weekend rates: (1pm to 5pm) – $12 9 holes walking and $20 with cart. $18 18 holes walking and $25 with cart. (5pm – close) – $12 9 holes walking and $18 with cart. $18 18 holes walking and $20 with cart.



Eagle’s Landing Golf Club

5530 Bay Shore Rd, Toledo, OH

419-697-4653

eagleslandinggolfclub.net

Weekdays (Before Noon): $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $21 18 holes walking and $25 18 holes with cart

Weekdays (After Noon): $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $23 18 holes walking and $30 18 holes with cart

Friday: $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $23 18 holes walking and $30 18 holes with cart

Saturdays and Sundays: $16 9 holes walking and $23 9 holes with cart, $27 18 holes walking and $34 18 holes with cart – after 1pm

Crooked Creek Golf Course

5123 St. Anthony Rd, Ottawa Lake, MI

734-854-4909

golfcrookedcreek.com

Weekdays: 9 Holes w/cart – $18,18 Holes w/cart – $23

Weekends: 18 Holes w/cart – $30 to $36

Membership are also available

Detwiler Park Golf Course

4001 N Summit St, Toledo, OH

419-726-9353

toledocitygolf.com

Weekdays (Before Noon): $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $21 18 holes walking and $25 18 holes with cart

Weekdays (After Noon): $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $23 18 holes walking and $30 18 holes with cart

Friday: $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $23 18 holes walking and $30 18 holes with cart

Saturdays and Sundays: $16 9 holes walking and $23 9 holes with cart, $27 18 holes walking and $34 18 holes with cart – after 1pm

Legacy By Arthur Hills Golf Club

7677 US-223, Ottawa Lake, MI

734-854-1101

playlegacy.com

Monday – Thursday: Walking – $16 (9 Holes) and $20 (18 Holes). With cart – $20 (9 Holes) and $27 (18 Holes)

Friday: Walking – $17 (9 Holes) and $20 (18 Holes). With cart $22 (9 Holes) and $28 (18 Holes)

Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays (After 2pm): Walking – $17 (9 Holes) and $20 (18 Holes). With cart $22 (9 Holes) and $28 (18 Holes)

Collins Park Golf Course

624 Reineck Dr, Toledo, OH

419-691-3374

toledocitygolf.com

Weekdays (Before Noon): $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $21 18 holes walking and $25 18 holes with cart

Weekdays (After Noon): $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $23 18 holes walking and $30 18 holes with cart

Friday: $14 9 holes walking and $21 9 holes with cart, $23 18 holes walking and $30 18 holes with cart

Saturdays and Sundays: $16 9 holes walking and $23 9 holes with cart, $27 18 holes walking and $34 18 holes with cart – after 1pm

Bayview Retirees Golf Course

3910 N Summit St, Toledo, Oh

419-726-8081

Monday – Sunday: $5 greens fees, $5 for cart rental.

Cherrywood Golf Club

7910 Whiteford Center Rd, Ottawa Lake, MI

734-856-6669

golfcherrywood.com

Spring (March 20 – May 21): $9 (9 Holes walking), $14 (9 Holes w/cart)

Summer Weekdays (May 22 – October 8): $11 (9 Holes walking), $16 (9 Holes w/cart)

Summer Weekends (May 22 – October 8): $12 (9 Holes walking), $17 (9 Holes w/cart)

Fall (October 9 – November 26): $9 (9 Holes walking), $14 (9 Holes w/cart)

For 18 Holes, add $5 walking, $10 riding

Quarry Ridge Golf Course

6081 Clark Rd, Ottawa Lake, MI

734-888-1020

quarryridgegc.com

Weekday 9 Holes: $8

Weekday 9 Holes w/cart: $12

Weekend 9 Holes: $10

Weekend 9 Holes w/cart: $16

Membership rate starts at $319

Maumee Bay State Park Golf Course

1750 Park Rd 2 #2, Oregon, OH

419-836-9009

maumeebaylodge.com

Weekdays (Monday – Thursday) $13 (9 Holes walking) & $18 (9 Holes w/cart) $21 (18 Holes walking) & $23 (18 Holes w/cart) Friday 18 Holes w/cart = $26

Weekends & Holidays $15 (9 Holes walking) & $22 (9 Holes w/cart) $27 (18 Holes walking) & $32 (18 Holes w/cart)

Memberships are available starting at $575

Golf rentals and lessons are also available.

Heather Downs Country Club

3910 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH

419-385-0248

heatherdowns.com

9 Holes walking: $11

9 Holes with cart: $17

18 Holes walking: $17

18 Holes with cart: $26

Twilight (after 6pm) walking: $15

Twilight (after 6pm) with cart: $21

South Toledo Golf

3915 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH

419-385-4678

southtoledogolf.com/flex-member

Weekdays (Monday – Friday): $32 pp: Golf & Cart

Weekends (Saturday, Sunday, Holiday) $36 pp before noon $32 pp: Golf & Cart after 1 pm

Spring/Fall event Special price $29 golf and cart

Deme Acres Golf Course

17655 Albain Rd, Petersburg, MI

734-279-1151

demeacres.com

$6 for 9 holes

$18 for 18 holes

Whiteford Valley Golf Course

7980 Beck Rd

Ottawa Lake, MI 49267

(734)-856-4545

whitefordvalley.com/rates/

9 Holes: $11 walking; $16 with cart

18 Holes: $16 walking; $22 with cart

Valleywood Golf Club

13502 Airport Hwy

Swanton, OH 43558

(419) 826-3991

valleywoodgc.com/aboutus/rates

9 Holes: $12 walking; $18 with cart

18 Holes: $19 walking; $25 with cart

Fallen Timbers Fairways

7711 Timbers Blvd.

Waterville, OH 43566

419-878-GOLF

fallentimbersfairways.com/golf/greens-fees/