Dining Guide 2022: Places

Best Restaurant: Inexpensive (under $10)
WINNER: Balance Pan Asian Grille
5860 Central Ave. 419-578-7777.
215 N. Summit St. 419-243-2222.
26520 N. Dixie Highway. 419-874-7777.
balancegrille.com
RUNNER UP: Rudy’s Hot Dog
rudyshotdog.com
Best Restaurant: Overall
WINNER: Mancy’s Steakhouse
983 Phillips Ave. 419-476-4154.
mancyssteakhouse.com
RUNNER UP: Benchmark Restaurant
benchmark-restaurant.com
Best ‘Splurge’ Restaurant
WINNER: Final Cut Steak and Seafood
Hollywood Casino Toledo, 1968 Miami St. 419-661-5381.
hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/final-cut-steakhouse
RUNNER UP: Benchmark Restaurant
benchmark-restaurant.com
Best View
WINNER: The Heights
444 N. Summit St. 419-243-7585.
theheightstoledo.com
RUNNER UP: Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant
webbersrestaurant.com
Best Patio/Outdoor Dining
WINNER: Rosie’s Italian Grille
606 N. McCord Rd. 419-866-5007.
rosiesitaliangrille.com
RUNNER UP: Ciao! Italian Restaurant
ciaorestaurant.com
Best Waterfront Dining
WINNER: Real Seafood Co.
22 Main St. 419-697-5427.
realseafoodcotoledo.com
RUNNER UP: Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant
webbersrestaurant.com
Hidden Gem
WINNER: Toledo Museum of Art Cafe
2445 Monroe St. 419-255-8000.
toledomuseum.org
One of the Toledo area’s most sophisticated and delicious eateries is hiding in plain sight. Whether you’re in the mood for a delectable lunch item or just something sweet to enjoy before taking a tour of the galleries, the Museum Cafe offers wonderful salads, sandwiches and specials in a quaint setting. If you’re a museum member, you even get 10% off all cafe purchases.
RUNNER UP: Hannon’s Block
hannonsblockrestaurant.com
Fast-Casual Eatery
WINNER: Zingo’s Mediterranean
3154 Markway Rd. 419-407-5586.
106 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg. 419-872-5800.
eatzingos.com
RUNNER UP: Charlie’s Restaurant
charliesoftoledo.com
First-Date Restaurant
WINNER: Benchmark Restaurant
6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-873-6590.
benchmark-restaurant.com
RUNNER UP: Mancy’s Steakhouse
mancyssteakhouse.com
Mom & Pop Restaurant
WINNER: Mayberry Diner
8253 Mayberry Sq. 419-824-3399.
mayberrydiners.com
RUNNER UP: Schmucker’s
schmuckersrestaurant.com
New Restaurant
WINNER: Harbor Town Tavern
7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg. 419-874-8590.
harbortowntavern.com
The creators of Benchmark Restaurant have wowed diners again with the introduction of Harbor Town Tavern. Located at the site of the former Jed’s in Perrysburg, the Tavern is a true neighborhood watering hole featuring unique and memorable food and drink menus, along with the same first class service that makes Benchmark an area mainstay.
RUNNER UP: Rosaria’s on 3rd Street
rosariason3rd.com
Old School Favorite
WINNER: Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant
7742 W. Bancroft St. 419-841-7523.
venturasmexicanrestaurant.com
RUNNER UP: Inky’s Italian Food
inkysitalianfoods.com
Restaurant You Want to Try
WINNER: Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
139 S. Huron. 567-777-7685.
soukkitchenbar.com
RUNNER UP: Kengo Sushi & Yakitori
kengotoledo.com
Restaurant To Take a Foodie
WINNER: Benchmark Restaurant
6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-873-6590.
benchmark-restaurant.com
RUNNER UP: Element 112
element112restaurant.com
Place for a Late Night Bite
WINNER: Frogtown Johnnie’s
6725 W. Central Ave. 419-843-2999.
frogtownjohnniesbarandgrille.com
RUNNER UP: Village Inn
thevisylvania.com
Place for a Business Lunch
WINNER: Mancy’s Bluewater Grille
461 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee. 419-724-2583.
mancysbluewater.com
RUNNER UP: Mancy’s Steakhouse
mancyssteakhouse.com
Place to Impress Your Date
WINNER: Final Cut Steak and Seafood
Hollywood Casino Toledo, 1968 Miami St. 419-661-5381.
hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/final-cut-steakhouse
You want to wow your date with a scrumptious and sophisticated dinner in a four-star restaurant? Head for Hollywood Casino and its beautiful Final Cut steakhouse, featuring an extensive wine list, thick cut steaks and some of the best crab legs in Toledo. And hey, if the date doesn’t work out, afterward you can always hit the tables.
RUNNER UP: The Chop House
thechophouserestaurant.com
Place to Be Seen
WINNER: Final Cut Steak and Seafood
Hollywood Casino Toledo, 1968 Miami St. 419-661-5381.
hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/final-cut-steakhouse
RUNNER UP: Mancy’s Steakhouse
mancyssteakhouse.com
Restaurant: Bowling Green
WINNER: Porkbelly’s BBQ
1616 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green. 419-819-4465.
porkbelly-bbq.com
RUNNER UP: SamB’s
facebook.com/BGSamBs
Restaurant: Downtown Toledo
WINNER: Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
139 S. Huron. 567-777-7685.
soukkitchenbar.com
RUNNER UP: Hannon’s Block
hannonsblockrestaurant.com
Restaurant: East of the River
WINNER: Real Seafood Company
22 Main St. 419-697-5427.
realseafoodcotoledo.com
RUNNER UP: Old Bag of Nails
oldbagofnails.com
Restaurant: Oregon
WINNER: Luckie’s Barn and Grill
3310 Navarre Ave., Oregon. 419-725-4747.
luckiesbarnandgrill.com
RUNNER UP: Cousino’s Steakhouse
facebook.com/cousinos
Restaurant: Lower Michigan
WINNER: Sidelines Italian Grille
7965 Summerfield Rd., Lambertville, MI. 734-568-6055.
sidelinesitaliangrille.com
Some of our area’s best Italian cuisine can be found just a quick drive over the border. Sidelines Italian Grille offers delicious, fresh-baked pizzas, tender pastas with house-made sauces, mouth-watering steaks grilled to perfection and even amazing Italian desserts like their homemade zeppoli. Be sure to stop by on Sundays for their special on sangrias!
RUNNER UP: Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant
webbersrestaurant.com
Restaurant: Maumee
WINNER: The Village Idiot
309 Conant St., Maumee. 419-893-7281.
villageidiotmaumee.com
RUNNER UP: Barr’s Public House
barrspublichouse.com
Restaurant: Perrysburg
WINNER: Benchmark Restaurant
6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-873-6590.
benchmark-restaurant.com
RUNNER UP: Stella’s Restaurant and Bar
stellasrestaurantandbar.com
Restaurant: Sylvania
WINNER: Element 112
5735 N. Main St., Sylvania. 419-517-1104.
element112restaurant.com
RUNNER UP: Inside the Five Brewing
insidethefivebrewing.com
Restaurant: Whitehouse
WINNER: Whitehouse Inn
10835 Waterville St., Whitehouse. 419-877-1180.
thewhitehouseinn.net
RUNNER UP: Local Thyme
localthyme.pub
Restaurant: Swanton
WINNER: Mail Pouch Saloon
14260 Airport Hwy., Swanton. 419-825-5502.
eatmailpouch.com
RUNNER UP: Loma Linda Restaurant
lomalindamexican.com
Restaurant Worth A Drive
WINNER: Porkbelly’s BBQ
1616 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green. 419-819-4465.
porkbelly-bbq.com
A visit to Porkbelly’s is like a warm hug for your stomach. Locally owned and operated, practically everything on the menu is made from scratch, and the restaurant’s slow-cooked homestyle barbecue— available in sandwiches, platters and more— can stand toe-to-toe with any in Toledo. This mouth-watering Q is definitely worth the trip to BG.
RUNNER UP: Whitehouse Inn
thewhitehouseinn.net
Rooftop Spot
WINNER: The Heights
444 N. Summit St. 419-243-7585.
theheightstoledo.com
RUNNER UP: Fleetwood’s Tap Room
hensvilletoledo.com/fleetwoods-tap-room
Spot for Breakfast
WINNER: The Original Pancake House
3310 W. Central Ave. 419-578-0342.
ophtoledo.com
RUNNER UP: Mayberry Diner
mayberrydiners.com
Spot for Brunch
WINNER: Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer
1516 Adams St. 419-243-6675.
manhattanstoledo.com
RUNNER UP:
Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
soukkitchenbar.com
Spot for Lunch
WINNER: Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
soukkitchenbar.com
RUNNER UP: Harbor Town Tavern
harbortowntavern.com
Best Ice Cream Parlor
WINNER: Mr. G’s Barn
6756 Hill Ave. 419-866-6756.
mrgsbarn.com
RUNNER UP: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
handelsicecream.com
Most Creative Menu
WINNER: Registry Bistro
144 N. Superior. 419-725-0444.
registrybistro.com
RUNNER UP: Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
soukkitchenbar.com
Best Use of Local Ingredients
WINNER: Fowl and Fodder
614 Adams St. 419-214-1588.
fowlandfodder.com
RUNNER UP: Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
soukkitchenbar.com
Best Take-out
WINNER: Bangkok Kitchen
582 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee. 419-897-7777.
facebook.com/bangkokkitchenmaumee
RUNNER UP: QQ Kitchen
qqkitchen.com
Best Family Meal Deals
WINNER: Sebastiano’s Italiano Restaurant
4448 Heatherdowns Blvd. 419-382-0615.
sebastianositaliano.com
Want a yummy dinner for the whole family without spending hours in the kitchen? Sebastiano’s Family-Style Meals offer tremendous take-home food every Wednesday for pickup, in both full and half sizes, with a new and unique option available every month. Visit Sebastiano’s website to find out what’s on the menu today!
RUNNER UP: Adams Street Cafe
theadamsstcafe.com
Place We’ll Miss
WINNER: Social Gastropub
RUNNER UP: Arturo’s Fritz and Alfredo’s
Farmers Market
WINNER: Perrysburg Farmers Market
Louisiana Ave. 419-874-9147.
visitperrysburg.com/farmers-market
RUNNER UP: Toledo Farmers’ Market
toledofarmersmarket.com
Boutique Bakery
WINNER: The Baker’s Kitchen & Thrush’s Pastry Shoppe
6433 Monclova Rd., Maumee. 419-891-9693. thebakerskitchen.net
Since 1987, the artists at The Baker’s Kitchen/Thrush’s Pastry have served up some of the finest (and sweetest) cakes, pies and pastries in the area. Thrush’s offers delicious custom cakes for most any occasion, from weddings to birthdays, graduations and more. Their elegant baked goods are truly works of art, and they almost look too good to eat. Almost.
RUNNER UP: The Mindful Table
atthemindfultable.com
Home Bakery
WINNER: Simplified by Steph
simplifiedbysteph.com
RUNNER UP: PM Frosted Fantasies
pmcakes.com