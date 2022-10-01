Dining Guide 2022: Places

Best Restaurant: Inexpensive (under $10)

WINNER: Balance Pan Asian Grille
5860 Central Ave. 419-578-7777.
215 N. Summit St. 419-243-2222.
26520 N. Dixie Highway. 419-874-7777.
balancegrille.com

RUNNER UP: Rudy’s Hot Dog
rudyshotdog.com

Best Restaurant: Overall


WINNER: Mancy’s Steakhouse
983 Phillips Ave. 419-476-4154.
mancyssteakhouse.com


RUNNER UP: Benchmark Restaurant
benchmark-restaurant.com

Best ‘Splurge’ Restaurant

WINNER: Final Cut Steak and Seafood
Hollywood Casino Toledo, 1968 Miami St. 419-661-5381.
hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/final-cut-steakhouse

RUNNER UP: Benchmark Restaurant
benchmark-restaurant.com

Best View

WINNER: The Heights
444 N. Summit St. 419-243-7585.
theheightstoledo.com

RUNNER UP: Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant
webbersrestaurant.com

Best Patio/Outdoor Dining

WINNER: Rosie’s Italian Grille
606 N. McCord Rd. 419-866-5007.
rosiesitaliangrille.com 

RUNNER UP: Ciao! Italian Restaurant
ciaorestaurant.com

Best Waterfront Dining


WINNER: Real Seafood Co.
22 Main St. 419-697-5427.
realseafoodcotoledo.com

RUNNER UP: Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant
webbersrestaurant.com

Hidden Gem


WINNER: Toledo Museum of Art Cafe
2445 Monroe St. 419-255-8000.
toledomuseum.org

One of the Toledo area’s most sophisticated and delicious eateries is hiding in plain sight. Whether you’re in the mood for a delectable lunch item or just something sweet to enjoy before taking a tour of the galleries, the Museum Cafe offers wonderful salads, sandwiches and specials in a quaint setting. If you’re a museum member, you even get 10% off all cafe purchases. 

RUNNER UP: Hannon’s Block
hannonsblockrestaurant.com

Fast-Casual Eatery

WINNER: Zingo’s Mediterranean
3154 Markway Rd. 419-407-5586.
106 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg. 419-872-5800.
eatzingos.com

RUNNER UP: Charlie’s Restaurant
charliesoftoledo.com

First-Date Restaurant

WINNER: Benchmark Restaurant
6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-873-6590.
benchmark-restaurant.com

RUNNER UP: Mancy’s Steakhouse
mancyssteakhouse.com

Mom & Pop Restaurant

WINNER: Mayberry Diner
8253 Mayberry Sq. 419-824-3399.
mayberrydiners.com

RUNNER UP: Schmucker’s
schmuckersrestaurant.com

New Restaurant

WINNER: Harbor Town Tavern
7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg. 419-874-8590.
harbortowntavern.com

The creators of Benchmark Restaurant have wowed diners again with the introduction of Harbor Town Tavern. Located at the site of the former Jed’s in Perrysburg, the Tavern is a true neighborhood watering hole featuring unique and memorable food and drink menus, along with the same first class service that makes Benchmark an area mainstay.

RUNNER UP: Rosaria’s on 3rd Street
rosariason3rd.com

Old School Favorite

WINNER: Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant
7742 W. Bancroft St. 419-841-7523.
venturasmexicanrestaurant.com

RUNNER UP: Inky’s Italian Food
inkysitalianfoods.com

Restaurant You Want to Try

WINNER: Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
139 S. Huron. 567-777-7685.
soukkitchenbar.com

RUNNER UP: Kengo Sushi & Yakitori
kengotoledo.com

Restaurant To Take a Foodie

WINNER: Benchmark Restaurant
6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-873-6590.
benchmark-restaurant.com

RUNNER UP: Element 112
element112restaurant.com

Place for a Late Night Bite


WINNER: Frogtown Johnnie’s
6725 W. Central Ave. 419-843-2999.
frogtownjohnniesbarandgrille.com

RUNNER UP: Village Inn
thevisylvania.com

Place for a Business Lunch


WINNER: Mancy’s Bluewater Grille
461 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee. 419-724-2583.
mancysbluewater.com

RUNNER UP: Mancy’s Steakhouse
mancyssteakhouse.com

Place to Impress Your Date

WINNER: Final Cut Steak and Seafood
Hollywood Casino Toledo, 1968 Miami St. 419-661-5381.
hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/final-cut-steakhouse

You want to wow your date with a scrumptious and sophisticated dinner in a four-star restaurant? Head for Hollywood Casino and its beautiful Final Cut steakhouse, featuring an extensive wine list, thick cut steaks and some of the best crab legs in Toledo. And hey, if the date doesn’t work out, afterward you can always hit the tables.

RUNNER UP: The Chop House
thechophouserestaurant.com

Place to Be Seen

WINNER: Final Cut Steak and Seafood
Hollywood Casino Toledo, 1968 Miami St. 419-661-5381.
hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/final-cut-steakhouse

RUNNER UP: Mancy’s Steakhouse
mancyssteakhouse.com

Restaurant: Bowling Green


WINNER: Porkbelly’s BBQ
1616 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green. 419-819-4465.
porkbelly-bbq.com

RUNNER UP: SamB’s
facebook.com/BGSamBs

Restaurant: Downtown Toledo

WINNER: Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
139 S. Huron. 567-777-7685.
soukkitchenbar.com

RUNNER UP: Hannon’s Block

hannonsblockrestaurant.com

Restaurant: East of the River


WINNER: Real Seafood Company
22 Main St. 419-697-5427.
realseafoodcotoledo.com

RUNNER UP: Old Bag of Nails
oldbagofnails.com

Restaurant: Oregon

WINNER: Luckie’s Barn and Grill
3310 Navarre Ave., Oregon. 419-725-4747.
luckiesbarnandgrill.com

RUNNER UP: Cousino’s Steakhouse
facebook.com/cousinos

Restaurant: Lower Michigan

WINNER: Sidelines Italian Grille
7965 Summerfield Rd., Lambertville, MI. 734-568-6055.
sidelinesitaliangrille.com

Some of our area’s best Italian cuisine can be found just a quick drive over the border. Sidelines Italian Grille offers delicious, fresh-baked pizzas, tender pastas with house-made sauces, mouth-watering steaks grilled to perfection and even amazing Italian desserts like their homemade zeppoli. Be sure to stop by on Sundays for their special on sangrias!

RUNNER UP: Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant

webbersrestaurant.com

Restaurant: Maumee


WINNER: The Village Idiot
309 Conant St., Maumee. 419-893-7281.
villageidiotmaumee.com

RUNNER UP: Barr’s Public House
barrspublichouse.com

Restaurant: Perrysburg


WINNER: Benchmark Restaurant
6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-873-6590.
benchmark-restaurant.com

RUNNER UP: Stella’s Restaurant and Bar
stellasrestaurantandbar.com

Restaurant: Sylvania


WINNER: Element 112
5735 N. Main St., Sylvania. 419-517-1104.
element112restaurant.com

RUNNER UP: Inside the Five Brewing
insidethefivebrewing.com

Restaurant: Whitehouse


WINNER: Whitehouse Inn
10835 Waterville St., Whitehouse. 419-877-1180.
thewhitehouseinn.net

RUNNER UP: Local Thyme
localthyme.pub

Restaurant: Swanton

WINNER: Mail Pouch Saloon
14260 Airport Hwy., Swanton. 419-825-5502.
eatmailpouch.com


RUNNER UP: Loma Linda Restaurant
lomalindamexican.com

Restaurant Worth A Drive


WINNER: Porkbelly’s BBQ
1616 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green. 419-819-4465.
porkbelly-bbq.com

A visit to Porkbelly’s is like a warm hug for your stomach. Locally owned and operated, practically everything on the menu is made from scratch, and the restaurant’s slow-cooked homestyle barbecue— available in sandwiches, platters and more— can stand toe-to-toe with any in Toledo. This mouth-watering Q is definitely worth the trip to BG.

RUNNER UP: Whitehouse Inn
thewhitehouseinn.net

Rooftop Spot

WINNER: The Heights
444 N. Summit St. 419-243-7585.
theheightstoledo.com

RUNNER UP: Fleetwood’s Tap Room
hensvilletoledo.com/fleetwoods-tap-room

Spot for Breakfast

WINNER: The Original Pancake House
3310 W. Central Ave. 419-578-0342.
ophtoledo.com

RUNNER UP: Mayberry Diner
mayberrydiners.com

Spot for Brunch

WINNER: Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer
1516 Adams St. 419-243-6675.
manhattanstoledo.com

RUNNER UP:

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
soukkitchenbar.com

Spot for Lunch

WINNER: Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
soukkitchenbar.com

RUNNER UP: Harbor Town Tavern
harbortowntavern.com

Best Ice Cream Parlor

WINNER: Mr. G’s Barn
6756 Hill Ave. 419-866-6756.
mrgsbarn.com

RUNNER UP: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
handelsicecream.com

Most Creative Menu


WINNER: Registry Bistro
144 N. Superior. 419-725-0444.
registrybistro.com


RUNNER UP: Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
soukkitchenbar.com

Best Use of Local Ingredients

WINNER: Fowl and Fodder
614 Adams St. 419-214-1588.
fowlandfodder.com

RUNNER UP: Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
soukkitchenbar.com

Best Take-out


WINNER: Bangkok Kitchen
582 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee. 419-897-7777.
facebook.com/bangkokkitchenmaumee

RUNNER UP: QQ Kitchen
qqkitchen.com

Best Family Meal Deals

WINNER: Sebastiano’s Italiano Restaurant
4448 Heatherdowns Blvd. 419-382-0615.
sebastianositaliano.com

Want a yummy dinner for the whole family without spending hours in the kitchen? Sebastiano’s Family-Style Meals offer tremendous take-home food every Wednesday for pickup, in both full and half sizes, with a new and unique option available every month. Visit Sebastiano’s website to find out what’s on the menu today!


RUNNER UP: Adams Street Cafe

theadamsstcafe.com

Place We’ll Miss

WINNER: Social Gastropub


RUNNER UP: Arturo’s Fritz and Alfredo’s

Farmers Market

WINNER: Perrysburg Farmers Market
Louisiana Ave. 419-874-9147.
visitperrysburg.com/farmers-market

RUNNER UP: Toledo Farmers’ Market
toledofarmersmarket.com

Boutique Bakery

WINNER: The Baker’s Kitchen & Thrush’s Pastry Shoppe
6433 Monclova Rd., Maumee. 419-891-9693. thebakerskitchen.net

Since 1987, the artists at The Baker’s Kitchen/Thrush’s Pastry have served up some of the finest (and sweetest) cakes, pies and pastries in the area. Thrush’s offers delicious custom cakes for most any occasion, from weddings to birthdays, graduations and more. Their elegant baked goods are truly works of art, and they almost look too good to eat. Almost. 

RUNNER UP: The Mindful Table
atthemindfultable.com

Home Bakery

WINNER: Simplified by Steph
simplifiedbysteph.com

RUNNER UP: PM Frosted Fantasies
pmcakes.com

