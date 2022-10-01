Dining Guide 2022: Places

Full Dining Guide Ballot

Best Restaurant: Inexpensive (under $10)

WINNER: Balance Pan Asian Grille

5860 Central Ave. 419-578-7777.

215 N. Summit St. 419-243-2222.

26520 N. Dixie Highway. 419-874-7777.

balancegrille.com



RUNNER UP: Rudy’s Hot Dog

rudyshotdog.com

Best Restaurant: Overall



WINNER: Mancy’s Steakhouse

983 Phillips Ave. 419-476-4154.

mancyssteakhouse.com



RUNNER UP: Benchmark Restaurant

benchmark-restaurant.com

Best ‘Splurge’ Restaurant

WINNER: Final Cut Steak and Seafood

Hollywood Casino Toledo, 1968 Miami St. 419-661-5381.

hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/final-cut-steakhouse

RUNNER UP: Benchmark Restaurant

benchmark-restaurant.com

Best View

WINNER: The Heights

444 N. Summit St. 419-243-7585.

theheightstoledo.com

RUNNER UP: Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant

webbersrestaurant.com

Best Patio/Outdoor Dining

WINNER: Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N. McCord Rd. 419-866-5007.

rosiesitaliangrille.com

RUNNER UP: Ciao! Italian Restaurant

ciaorestaurant.com

Best Waterfront Dining



WINNER: Real Seafood Co.

22 Main St. 419-697-5427.

realseafoodcotoledo.com

RUNNER UP: Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant

webbersrestaurant.com

Hidden Gem



WINNER: Toledo Museum of Art Cafe

2445 Monroe St. 419-255-8000.

toledomuseum.org



One of the Toledo area’s most sophisticated and delicious eateries is hiding in plain sight. Whether you’re in the mood for a delectable lunch item or just something sweet to enjoy before taking a tour of the galleries, the Museum Cafe offers wonderful salads, sandwiches and specials in a quaint setting. If you’re a museum member, you even get 10% off all cafe purchases.

RUNNER UP: Hannon’s Block

hannonsblockrestaurant.com

Fast-Casual Eatery

WINNER: Zingo’s Mediterranean

3154 Markway Rd. 419-407-5586.

106 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg. 419-872-5800.

eatzingos.com

RUNNER UP: Charlie’s Restaurant

charliesoftoledo.com

First-Date Restaurant

WINNER: Benchmark Restaurant

6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-873-6590.

benchmark-restaurant.com

RUNNER UP: Mancy’s Steakhouse

mancyssteakhouse.com

Mom & Pop Restaurant

WINNER: Mayberry Diner

8253 Mayberry Sq. 419-824-3399.

mayberrydiners.com

RUNNER UP: Schmucker’s

schmuckersrestaurant.com

New Restaurant

WINNER: Harbor Town Tavern

7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg. 419-874-8590.

harbortowntavern.com

The creators of Benchmark Restaurant have wowed diners again with the introduction of Harbor Town Tavern. Located at the site of the former Jed’s in Perrysburg, the Tavern is a true neighborhood watering hole featuring unique and memorable food and drink menus, along with the same first class service that makes Benchmark an area mainstay.

RUNNER UP: Rosaria’s on 3rd Street

rosariason3rd.com

Old School Favorite

WINNER: Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant

7742 W. Bancroft St. 419-841-7523.

venturasmexicanrestaurant.com

RUNNER UP: Inky’s Italian Food

inkysitalianfoods.com

Restaurant You Want to Try

WINNER: Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar

139 S. Huron. 567-777-7685.

soukkitchenbar.com

RUNNER UP: Kengo Sushi & Yakitori

kengotoledo.com

Restaurant To Take a Foodie

WINNER: Benchmark Restaurant

6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-873-6590.

benchmark-restaurant.com

RUNNER UP: Element 112

element112restaurant.com

Place for a Late Night Bite



WINNER: Frogtown Johnnie’s

6725 W. Central Ave. 419-843-2999.

frogtownjohnniesbarandgrille.com

RUNNER UP: Village Inn

thevisylvania.com

Place for a Business Lunch



WINNER: Mancy’s Bluewater Grille

461 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee. 419-724-2583.

mancysbluewater.com

RUNNER UP: Mancy’s Steakhouse

mancyssteakhouse.com

Place to Impress Your Date

WINNER: Final Cut Steak and Seafood

Hollywood Casino Toledo, 1968 Miami St. 419-661-5381.

hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/final-cut-steakhouse

You want to wow your date with a scrumptious and sophisticated dinner in a four-star restaurant? Head for Hollywood Casino and its beautiful Final Cut steakhouse, featuring an extensive wine list, thick cut steaks and some of the best crab legs in Toledo. And hey, if the date doesn’t work out, afterward you can always hit the tables.

RUNNER UP: The Chop House

thechophouserestaurant.com

Place to Be Seen

WINNER: Final Cut Steak and Seafood

Hollywood Casino Toledo, 1968 Miami St. 419-661-5381.

hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/final-cut-steakhouse

RUNNER UP: Mancy’s Steakhouse

mancyssteakhouse.com

Restaurant: Bowling Green



WINNER: Porkbelly’s BBQ

1616 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green. 419-819-4465.

porkbelly-bbq.com

RUNNER UP: SamB’s

facebook.com/BGSamBs

Restaurant: Downtown Toledo

WINNER: Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar

139 S. Huron. 567-777-7685.

soukkitchenbar.com

RUNNER UP: Hannon’s Block

hannonsblockrestaurant.com

Restaurant: East of the River



WINNER: Real Seafood Company

22 Main St. 419-697-5427.

realseafoodcotoledo.com

RUNNER UP: Old Bag of Nails

oldbagofnails.com

Restaurant: Oregon

WINNER: Luckie’s Barn and Grill

3310 Navarre Ave., Oregon. 419-725-4747.

luckiesbarnandgrill.com

RUNNER UP: Cousino’s Steakhouse

facebook.com/cousinos

Restaurant: Lower Michigan

WINNER: Sidelines Italian Grille

7965 Summerfield Rd., Lambertville, MI. 734-568-6055.

sidelinesitaliangrille.com

Some of our area’s best Italian cuisine can be found just a quick drive over the border. Sidelines Italian Grille offers delicious, fresh-baked pizzas, tender pastas with house-made sauces, mouth-watering steaks grilled to perfection and even amazing Italian desserts like their homemade zeppoli. Be sure to stop by on Sundays for their special on sangrias!

RUNNER UP: Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant

webbersrestaurant.com

Restaurant: Maumee



WINNER: The Village Idiot

309 Conant St., Maumee. 419-893-7281.

villageidiotmaumee.com

RUNNER UP: Barr’s Public House

barrspublichouse.com

Restaurant: Perrysburg



WINNER: Benchmark Restaurant

6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-873-6590.

benchmark-restaurant.com

RUNNER UP: Stella’s Restaurant and Bar

stellasrestaurantandbar.com

Restaurant: Sylvania



WINNER: Element 112

5735 N. Main St., Sylvania. 419-517-1104.

element112restaurant.com

RUNNER UP: Inside the Five Brewing

insidethefivebrewing.com

Restaurant: Whitehouse



WINNER: Whitehouse Inn

10835 Waterville St., Whitehouse. 419-877-1180.

thewhitehouseinn.net

RUNNER UP: Local Thyme

localthyme.pub

Restaurant: Swanton

WINNER: Mail Pouch Saloon

14260 Airport Hwy., Swanton. 419-825-5502.

eatmailpouch.com



RUNNER UP: Loma Linda Restaurant

lomalindamexican.com

Restaurant Worth A Drive



WINNER: Porkbelly’s BBQ

1616 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green. 419-819-4465.

porkbelly-bbq.com

A visit to Porkbelly’s is like a warm hug for your stomach. Locally owned and operated, practically everything on the menu is made from scratch, and the restaurant’s slow-cooked homestyle barbecue— available in sandwiches, platters and more— can stand toe-to-toe with any in Toledo. This mouth-watering Q is definitely worth the trip to BG.

RUNNER UP: Whitehouse Inn

thewhitehouseinn.net

Rooftop Spot

WINNER: The Heights

444 N. Summit St. 419-243-7585.

theheightstoledo.com

RUNNER UP: Fleetwood’s Tap Room

hensvilletoledo.com/fleetwoods-tap-room

Spot for Breakfast

WINNER: The Original Pancake House

3310 W. Central Ave. 419-578-0342.

ophtoledo.com

RUNNER UP: Mayberry Diner

mayberrydiners.com

Spot for Brunch

WINNER: Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer

1516 Adams St. 419-243-6675.

manhattanstoledo.com

RUNNER UP:

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar

soukkitchenbar.com

Spot for Lunch

WINNER: Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar

soukkitchenbar.com

RUNNER UP: Harbor Town Tavern

harbortowntavern.com

Best Ice Cream Parlor

WINNER: Mr. G’s Barn

6756 Hill Ave. 419-866-6756.

mrgsbarn.com

RUNNER UP: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

handelsicecream.com

Most Creative Menu



WINNER: Registry Bistro

144 N. Superior. 419-725-0444.

registrybistro.com



RUNNER UP: Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar

soukkitchenbar.com

Best Use of Local Ingredients

WINNER: Fowl and Fodder

614 Adams St. 419-214-1588.

fowlandfodder.com

RUNNER UP: Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar

soukkitchenbar.com

Best Take-out



WINNER: Bangkok Kitchen

582 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee. 419-897-7777.

facebook.com/bangkokkitchenmaumee

RUNNER UP: QQ Kitchen

qqkitchen.com

Best Family Meal Deals

WINNER: Sebastiano’s Italiano Restaurant

4448 Heatherdowns Blvd. 419-382-0615.

sebastianositaliano.com

Want a yummy dinner for the whole family without spending hours in the kitchen? Sebastiano’s Family-Style Meals offer tremendous take-home food every Wednesday for pickup, in both full and half sizes, with a new and unique option available every month. Visit Sebastiano’s website to find out what’s on the menu today!



RUNNER UP: Adams Street Cafe

theadamsstcafe.com

Place We’ll Miss

WINNER: Social Gastropub



RUNNER UP: Arturo’s Fritz and Alfredo’s

Farmers Market

WINNER: Perrysburg Farmers Market

Louisiana Ave. 419-874-9147.

visitperrysburg.com/farmers-market

RUNNER UP: Toledo Farmers’ Market

toledofarmersmarket.com

Boutique Bakery

WINNER: The Baker’s Kitchen & Thrush’s Pastry Shoppe

6433 Monclova Rd., Maumee. 419-891-9693. thebakerskitchen.net

Since 1987, the artists at The Baker’s Kitchen/Thrush’s Pastry have served up some of the finest (and sweetest) cakes, pies and pastries in the area. Thrush’s offers delicious custom cakes for most any occasion, from weddings to birthdays, graduations and more. Their elegant baked goods are truly works of art, and they almost look too good to eat. Almost.

RUNNER UP: The Mindful Table

atthemindfultable.com

Home Bakery

WINNER: Simplified by Steph

simplifiedbysteph.com

RUNNER UP: PM Frosted Fantasies

pmcakes.com

