Dining Guide 2022: People

Best Baristas
WINNER: Wandering Bean Coffee Co.
419-469-5960.
facebook.com/WanderingBean
RUNNER UP: Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters
maddieandbella.com
Best Bartenders
WINNER: Rosie’s Italian Grille
606 N. McCord Rd. 419-866-5007.
rosiesitaliangrille.com
RUNNER UP: Sundown Cantina
thesundowncantina.com
Best Catering
WINNER: Back 40 Catering
5215 Monroe St. 419-724-7901.
backfortycatering.com
RUNNER UP: Michael’s Catering of Toledo
michaelsoftoledo.com
Best Chef
WINNER: Erica Rapp, Registry Bistro
144 N. Superior. 419-725-0444.
registrybistro.com
A native of Lake Township, Chef Rapp has been creating delightful examples of “Modern Midwest cuisine” in the Toledo area for over 15 years now. Visitors to Registry Bistro are spoiled for delicious options, from poultry to seafood to steak, all created with Rapp’s signature flair, and with affection for the area which she calls home.
RUNNER UP: Moussa Salloukh, Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
soukkitchenbar.com
Best Overall Staff
WINNER: Final Cut Steak and Seafood
Hollywood Casino Toledo, 1968 Miami St. 419-661-5381.
hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/final-cut-steakhouse
RUNNER UP: Benchmark
benchmark-restaurant.com
Farmers Market Vendor
WINNER: Feez Fusions
feezfusions.com
RUNNER UP: Dee’s Bees
deesbees.net
Best Food Truck
WINNER: Rusty’s Road Trip
rustysroadtripfoodtruck.com
RUNNER UP: Beastro Burger Truck
facebook.com/BeastroBurgerTruck
Local Food Supporter
WINNER: Brittany Gibbons
brittanyherself.com
Local blogger Brittany Gibbons is a favorite among area readers for how she openly discusses matters of health, fashion, parenting and, of course, food. Offering recipes and advice through her entertaining videos, podcasts and blog entries, Gibbons has become a beloved part of Toledo’s culinary landscape.
RUNNER UP: Tim McMahon
instagram.com/table4tim
Coffee Roaster
WINNER: Iron Bean Coffee Company
25561 Fort Meigs Road, Ste. E, Perrysburg.
ironbeancoffee.com
RUNNER UP: Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters
maddieandbella.com