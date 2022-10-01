Dining Guide 2022: People

By
TCP Staff
-

Best Baristas

WINNER: Wandering Bean Coffee Co.
419-469-5960.
facebook.com/WanderingBean

RUNNER UP: Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters
maddieandbella.com

Best Bartenders

WINNER: Rosie’s Italian Grille
606 N. McCord Rd. 419-866-5007.
rosiesitaliangrille.com

RUNNER UP: Sundown Cantina
thesundowncantina.com

Best Catering

WINNER: Back 40 Catering
5215 Monroe St. 419-724-7901.
backfortycatering.com

RUNNER UP: Michael’s Catering of Toledo
michaelsoftoledo.com

Best Chef


WINNER: Erica Rapp, Registry Bistro
144 N. Superior. 419-725-0444.
registrybistro.com

A native of Lake Township, Chef Rapp has been creating delightful examples of “Modern Midwest cuisine” in the Toledo area for over 15 years now. Visitors to Registry Bistro are spoiled for delicious options, from poultry to seafood to steak, all created with Rapp’s signature flair, and with affection for the area which she calls home.

RUNNER UP: Moussa Salloukh, Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
soukkitchenbar.com

Best Overall Staff

WINNER: Final Cut Steak and Seafood
Hollywood Casino Toledo, 1968 Miami St. 419-661-5381.
hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/final-cut-steakhouse

RUNNER UP: Benchmark
benchmark-restaurant.com

Farmers Market Vendor


WINNER: Feez Fusions
feezfusions.com


RUNNER UP: Dee’s Bees
deesbees.net

Best Food Truck


WINNER: Rusty’s Road Trip
rustysroadtripfoodtruck.com

RUNNER UP: Beastro Burger Truck
facebook.com/BeastroBurgerTruck

Local Food Supporter

WINNER: Brittany Gibbons
brittanyherself.com

Local blogger Brittany Gibbons is a favorite among area readers for how she openly discusses matters of health, fashion, parenting and, of course, food. Offering recipes and advice through her entertaining videos, podcasts and blog entries, Gibbons has become a beloved part of Toledo’s culinary landscape.

RUNNER UP: Tim McMahon
instagram.com/table4tim

Coffee Roaster

WINNER: Iron Bean Coffee Company
25561 Fort Meigs Road, Ste. E, Perrysburg.
ironbeancoffee.com

RUNNER UP: Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters
maddieandbella.com

 

