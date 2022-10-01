Dining Guide 2022: People

Full Dining Guide

Best Baristas

WINNER: Wandering Bean Coffee Co.

419-469-5960.

facebook.com/WanderingBean

RUNNER UP: Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters

maddieandbella.com

Best Bartenders

WINNER: Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N. McCord Rd. 419-866-5007.

rosiesitaliangrille.com

RUNNER UP: Sundown Cantina

thesundowncantina.com

Best Catering

WINNER: Back 40 Catering

5215 Monroe St. 419-724-7901.

backfortycatering.com

RUNNER UP: Michael’s Catering of Toledo

michaelsoftoledo.com

Best Chef



WINNER: Erica Rapp, Registry Bistro

144 N. Superior. 419-725-0444.

registrybistro.com

A native of Lake Township, Chef Rapp has been creating delightful examples of “Modern Midwest cuisine” in the Toledo area for over 15 years now. Visitors to Registry Bistro are spoiled for delicious options, from poultry to seafood to steak, all created with Rapp’s signature flair, and with affection for the area which she calls home.

RUNNER UP: Moussa Salloukh, Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar

soukkitchenbar.com

Best Overall Staff

WINNER: Final Cut Steak and Seafood

Hollywood Casino Toledo, 1968 Miami St. 419-661-5381.

hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/final-cut-steakhouse

RUNNER UP: Benchmark

benchmark-restaurant.com

Farmers Market Vendor



WINNER: Feez Fusions

feezfusions.com



RUNNER UP: Dee’s Bees

deesbees.net

Best Food Truck



WINNER: Rusty’s Road Trip

rustysroadtripfoodtruck.com

RUNNER UP: Beastro Burger Truck

facebook.com/BeastroBurgerTruck

Local Food Supporter

WINNER: Brittany Gibbons

brittanyherself.com



Local blogger Brittany Gibbons is a favorite among area readers for how she openly discusses matters of health, fashion, parenting and, of course, food. Offering recipes and advice through her entertaining videos, podcasts and blog entries, Gibbons has become a beloved part of Toledo’s culinary landscape.

RUNNER UP: Tim McMahon

instagram.com/table4tim

Coffee Roaster

WINNER: Iron Bean Coffee Company

25561 Fort Meigs Road, Ste. E, Perrysburg.

ironbeancoffee.com

RUNNER UP: Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters

maddieandbella.com