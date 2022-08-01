Film Notes – August 2022

Celebrating CommUNITY

One of the Toledo area’s most inclusive movie events returns on Sunday, August 14, as the 8th Annual CommUNITY Summer Film Fest will be held at the Maumee Indoor Theater. Hosted by the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities, the event screens short videos produced by, for and about members of the community with disabilities. Entries are limited to a maximum of 5 minutes. Admission is free and an awards ceremony will take place at the end of the event. 2-5pm. 601 Conant St., Maumee. For the latest information, visit communityfilmfest.org.

Get on the Soul train in Monroe

Local filmmaker Nate Thompson premieres his latest horror project, The Soul Reaper, at a special screening at the River Raisin Centre for the Arts on Saturday, August 20. A Monroe resident and veteran horror filmmaker, Thompson premiered his film The Dead Record— partially filmed in northwest Ohio— at River Raisin this past spring. $15 general admission, $25 for a “collector’s edition” signed ticket.

7pm. 114 S. Monroe St. To purchase tickets, visit natethompsonvideo.com

Acting standout Hall had Toledo roots

A Toledo native and celebrated character actor was lost to the film world with the passing of Philip Baker Hall in June at the age of 90. Born in Toledo in 1931, Hall became a prolific performer with more than 185 film and television credits to his name, including memorable roles in Say Anything..., Boogie Nights, Bruce Almighty, Seinfeld, Murder, She Wrote, and even M*A*S*H alongside fellow Toledo legend Jamie Farr. Hall remained active in acting until 2020, with his final role coming in the Netflix series Messiah.