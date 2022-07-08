Look Good, Feel Good 2022

If you could do one thing to improve yourself, what would it be? One new healthy habit, a new way of looking at yourself, what? Toledo City Paper asked area experts for Just One Thing that readers can do to help themselves Look Good and Feel Good, as well as other recommendations they have. Here’s what they had to say.

Arrowhead Plastic Surgeons

Lawrence M. Baibak, MD, A. Thomas Dalagiannis, MD, FACS & C. Jeff Kesler, MD

JUST ONE THING:

Baibak: Protect your skin with SPF 30 – 50 sunscreens when outside. Reapply every 2 hours. There are no sun screens that last all day.

What sets your practice apart?

Baibak: We truly care for and about our patients. We want them to be and feel better. I treat my patients like family.

Dalagiannis: Not only is our practice the oldest plastic surgery practice in the midwest but it is also one of the busiest and most respected practices. We strive to always put our patients and their welfare first.

What are your thoughts on patients using the internet to self-diagnose?

Kesler: The internet is a powerful tool that can educate patients and guide them in asking appropriate questions of their surgeon.

Baibak: It can also be very dangerous. There is much wrong information out there.



Are there any trends that concern you as it pertains to your field of expertise in healthcare?

Kesler: There is a growing trend of “freelancing” in cosmetic surgery by people with limited training. The unfortunate results are starting to surface, frequently with poor patient outcomes.

What inspired you to pick your specialty?

Kesler: My rotation in medical school in plastic surgery. Dr. John Kelleher and Dr. Michael Yanik inspired my career and are my forever mentors.

Five words you live by:

Dalagiannis: Love, Respect, God, Laugh, Family

Kesler: Kindness, Tenacious, Loyal, Dependable and Humble.

Bloom Women’s Counseling

Ashley Bush, MSW, LISW-S, PMH-C, Owner

JUST ONE THING:

At Bloom Women’s Counseling we believe that one of the best ways to improve how you look and feel about yourself, is to improve mental wellbeing. This can be through engaging in self care activities such as reading, journaling or meditation, and also through seeking out mental health therapy. At some point in life, most people would benefit from talking out their struggles, negative thought processes, and habits that could be changed, in order to reach optimal mental health functioning. We believe that when people feel mentally well, they are more easily able to engage in other types of wellness routines such as healthy eating and physical exercise, because they have the mental capacity to do so.

What’s your best advice for starting a new health or wellness routine?

Be clear about your “Why?” before you start. Inevitably, at some point in your wellness journey things will get hard. When that happens, being able to lean on your “Why” can help pull you through.

What are some words you live by?

Even the most physically healthy individuals can struggle with negative thoughts, so understanding that mental wellness is the key to physical, and emotional wellness, will impact the outcome of any wellness journey.

Your best advice on aging:

Accept your body, celebrate everything you’ve learned in your life, always continue to learn and grow, be kind to yourself and those around you.

What’s your guilty pleasure— and do you avoid it?

Chocolate— no! All things in moderation.

How does looking good relate to feeling good?

How you think about yourself, impacts how you feel about yourself. WHICH IS WHY MENTAL HEALTH IS SO IMPORTANT!

What’s the best thing about your job?

Helping clients achieve optimal mental wellbeing is an incredible feeling, and the best part about what we do!

How can our readers make healthy habits stick?

Understanding why they think the way they do, and understanding how they established those thought patterns, can help inform people about why they developed certain thoughts and feelings about wellness. This can make it easier to develop a wellness plan, stick to a wellness plan, and maintain a wellness plan.

What’s something new that you recently added to your routine? Does it work?

Getting more sleep is one of the single biggest things anyone can do to improve mental wellness. I’ve started trying to get at least 8 hours of sleep each night, and it’s amazing what good rest can do for both your body and your mind.

What’s your best health habit? Your worst?

Best— Making gratitude a daily practice. Worst— Pressing snooze on the alarm.

Describe a self-care trend that you don’t think helps much:

When people use Tik-Tok or Instagram videos as mental health diagnostic tools. (It’s more complicated to diagnose mental wellbeing than those videos imply)

What is the best way for someone to exercise their mind?

Engage in mental health therapy.

What are two things that you couldn’t live without?

Water and Food. (Optimal mental wellness comes with an understanding of the difference between what you NEED to survive, and what would be nice to have.)

How do you set, and stay committed to, your goals?

Daily check-ins regarding long term goals, and taking small steps daily to achieve them.

What does “good health” mean to you?

Being mentally well allows you to have the capacity to be well in all other areas of your life.

What do you do when you feel overwhelmed?

When I feel overwhelmed I take a look at what I’ve got going on in my life and I decide what are things that I HAVE to do, what are things that I WANT to do, and what are things I can let go of, and then making decisions accordingly.

What’s your favorite way to exercise?

Mentally, finding time to practice gratitude. Physically, 30 minutes on the Peloton bike once a day.

BOXHOUSE and The ROW Studio

Tina Miller, owner

JUST ONE THING:

Set realistic goals. Focus on one area improvement at a time. For instance, focus on either a movement/activity commitment, time/frequency commitment, or maybe a nutrition commitment, but don’t overwhelm yourself trying to undo all of the bad habits and transform every aspect at once.

What is a commonly-held health belief that you encounter that may not be correct?

People are under the impression they have to get “in shape” before participating in classes. Although our motto is “WHERE FIGHT CLUB MEETS NIGHT CLUB,” we aren’t hitting each other and there is no prior experience or specific athletic ability required.

Suggest a great first step that readers can take to be healthier?

Make your fitness routine as important as any other “appointment” you have. At BOXHOUSE and The ROW Studio our clients have our branded app which allows them to plan their workouts and book classes in advance. Not only does this add structure but also adds the element of accountability. If it’s in your calendar or written down where you are forced to see it, you are more likely to do it!

CHI Living Communities

What are some tips to help men live longer?

Americans are living longer than ever, yet women are still outliving men by about five years.

Research suggests this may be due to men not taking care of themselves as well as women do. For instance, women are much more likely to have a primary health care provider and see a doctor at least annually.

Here are a few tips for men:

Seek help whenever you’re sick – Prompt medical care can make a huge difference … even saving your life.

Eat right – In later life, you still need to eat healthy foods, although you need fewer calories.

Roll up your sleeve – Get a flu shot every September or October, a shingles (herpes zoster) vaccine once when you’re age 60 or older, a tetanus/diphtheria booster shot every 10 years, and a pneumonia vaccine once after age 65.

Limit alcohol – Check with your health care provider to make sure that drinking alcohol is okay. For older men, moderate drinking usually is no more than three drinks a day or seven drinks total per week.

Work your mind – Continually challenge your brain with new games and other mental stimulation.

Exercise – Regular exercise tones up your heart, circulation, and muscles; strengthens bones; boosts brain function; lifts your mood; and can help prevent and ease depression.

Frankel Dentistry

Photo: Jon Frankel, DDS

JUST ONE THING:

Smile! It is well documented that smiling enhances your health. (Be sure your smile is healthy and attractive by brushing and flossing daily and visiting your dentist at least once every 6 months.)

What’s your best advice for starting a new health or wellness routine?

Add a new behavior to an already established one. I floss in the shower. Many folks who brush several times a day find adding flossing to their routine is easy. Others have shared that they brush and floss after eating. Rather than a totally new routine it is a welcome add-in!

What are some words you live by?

“Serve all” and “always better” are two of our core values. Try it, you will feel better, smile more, and most likely feel better, too!

What’s a great, healthy cuisine our readers can make at home?

Pack in the minerals and vitamins with smoothies. Don’t add sugar. Brush and floss after. You will not be able to contain your smile.

Your best advice on aging:

After 60 visit your dentist every 3 months. Daily dental home care and regular checkups will allow your teeth to age gracefully. There is nothing more youthful than a nice healthy smile.

What’s your guilty pleasure— and do you avoid it?

Most of the dental professionals at Frankel Dentistry find dark chocolate a mood enhancing temptation. It may be a guilty pleasure but it is loaded with healthy antioxidants.

How does looking good relate to feeling good?

Almost a year ago, Dr. Frankel’s son Carter was having a routine haircut. He made a big hit by sharing this to his stylist Mo Reda, “You have to look good to feel good.” Wise words from the young Mr. Frankel.

What’s the best thing about your job?

Changing lives a smile at a time. We see it several times a day. Healthy, attractive smiles make people happy. It is a privilege to serve through dentistry according to the doctors, healthcare providers, and staff at Frankel Dentistry. They really do look forward to Mondays!

How can our readers make healthy habits stick?

Team up with a buddy. Your Frankel Dental Team will support and guide you toward achieving and maintaining dental health.

What’s something new that you recently added to your routine? Does it work?

The dental professionals at Frankel Dentistry are leaving the sticky, gaggy, uncomfortable impression material in the past. They have invested in scanners that take 6,000 digital impressions per second. Hate having impressions taken? The solution is at Frankel Dentistry.

What are two things that you couldn’t live without?

Easy, it has to be a toothbrush and floss.

How do you set, and stay committed to, your goals?

Teaming up with experts, embracing technological advances, and never skipping a dental appointment.

HLS Orthodontics

Drs. Haerian & Ludwig, Owners (questions answered by Dr. Andre Haerian)

What’s your best advice for starting a new health or wellness routine?

Get up early and exercise everyday.

What are some words you live by?

Life is long enough if you live it well.

What’s your guilty pleasure— and do you avoid it?

Ice cream and as much as possible.

What makes you happy?

Family.

What’s the best thing about your job?

My staff, patients and parents.

Photos by Yvonne & Boudoir Photos by Yvonne

Yvonne Moryc, Owner

What’s your best advice for starting a new health or wellness routine?

Take it slow and be realistic. Also, envision yourself as what you’ll look like once you are at your goal.

What are some words you live by?

Live with grace & integrity for yourself and treat others how you want to be treated.

What’s a great, healthy cuisine our readers can make at home?

My favorite smoothie: One cup almond milk with: blueberries, strawberries, banana, kale, Liquid IV (strawberry) and a scoop of protein powder.

Your best advice on aging:

Sleep is crucial in healing & stamina and take daily collagen supplement for your joints and skin

What’s your guilty pleasure— and do you avoid it?

Homemade sugar cookies! I avoid them most of the time since I make them, but when I do make them they are for the purpose of giving them away to friends & family. I only eat the mistakes. 😉

How does looking good relate to feeling good?

When you look GORGEOUSSSSS you feel like a GODDESS!!! Boudoir photos of yourself are a continuous reminder of that inner Goddess.

What’s the best thing about your job?

I help women celebrate their unique femininity. I also empower my clients by showing them how amazing they already are and how I see them – this goes for high school seniors too!

How can our readers make healthy habits stick?

Envision yourself at your goal and make the daily steps necessary to reach that goal. Also, love yourself how you are now, today! But make the changes you want to feel better and for health reasons.

What’s something new that you recently added to your routine? Does it work?

Intermittent fasting and drinking A LOT of water. I also added eating fruits at every meal and it satisfies my sweet tooth so I’m not craving those homemade cookies.

What’s your best health habit? Your worst?

Drinking water all day is my best habit. Going to bed late is my worst habit.

Describe a self-care trend that you love:

Boudoir Photos!!!!

Describe a self-care trend that you don’t think helps much:

Putting dirty laundry out there on social media for everyone to read – it’s not graceful! I’d rather read their story and the action steps they took to weather their storm and how they came out on the other side. It shows self empowerment and self love.

What is the best way for someone to exercise their mind?

Envision themselves at their goal and take action steps every day to reach those goals. I believe in divine timing and people & things are set in front of us when we are ready for it. You just have to see the signs!

What are two things that you couldn’t live without?

The love and support of my family.

How do you set, and stay committed to, your goals?

My future self wants me to be healthy so I can travel the world even more.

What does “good health” mean to you?

Healthy mind, healthy spirit, healthy body to work hard when I need to and to enjoy life.

What do you do when you feel overwhelmed?

Sleep first! Then make a list of priorities and tackle one at a time.

What’s your favorite way to exercise?

Yoga, cycling and walking my dog.

Toledo Clinic ENT Sinus Center

Dr. Christopher Perry



How does looking good relate to feeling good?

Looking good and feeling good are intimately related. I would argue that you can’t have one without the other.What does success mean to you?



How do you define success?

Success means making someone’s life better than it was yesterday



What brings you genuine joy?

Hearing a patient say, “Thank you Dr. Perry for making me look and feel better”



What is the best self-improvement tip you’ve ever heard?

Be grateful for your blessings



What self-improvement tip do you wish you learned sooner?

Countdown 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…go…do what you have to do



What’s one thing that always makes you feel better?

Spending time with my wife and kids.

University of Toledo Physicians

Megan Schramm, PA-C

PHOTO: Megan Schramm, PA-C (Certified Physician Assistant, Dermatologist) evaluating a patient while instructing University of Toledo medical student Rame Yousif.

JUST ONE THING:

One very simple thing to improve how a person looks and feels is to drink more water. Many people drink beverages that are high in sugar rather than drinking water. Substituting water for sugary drinks is an easy way to cut back on caloric intake in a day. Staying properly hydrated can also help curb appetite. Lastly, drinking more water can benefit the health of a person’s skin thereby enhancing their appearance as well.

Your best advice on aging:

Wear sunscreen every single day! Wearing a moisturizer with SPF 30 or higher is an effective and easy way to incorporate sun protection into your daily skincare routine.

How does looking good relate to feeling good?

When people are more confident in their appearance on the outside, they feel more confident and secure in themselves socially, personally, professionally.

Describe a self-care trend that you love:

Taking some quiet time away from my responsibilities is how I practice self-care. Going for a short jog is one of my favorite ways to spend my quiet time that improves both my mental and physical health at the same time.

What’s the best thing about your job?

The best thing about my job is getting to improve patients’ lives through treatment of various skin conditions while at the same time getting to educate the next generation of medical professionals who come to learn from all the providers in our office.

How can our readers make healthy habits stick?

Keeping habits simple and implementing them the same way at the same time every day is the best way to get habits to stick in your daily routines.

What is the best way for someone to exercise their mind?

Learning something new is a great way to exercise the mind. Listening to podcasts about quirky fun facts is an easy way to learn something new while on the go.

How do you set, and stay committed to, your goals?

The most important part of goal setting is to physically write it down and then mentally visualize yourself achieving that goal.

What’s your favorite way to exercise?

My favorite way to exercise is to go to the gym and utilize the different cardio machines there. Being in an environment where the sole purpose is to exercise makes it easier for me to be sure I actually complete the workout that I planned on doing.