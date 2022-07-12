Early voting begins for primary in confusing election season

This year’s election season may be a bit puzzling for area voters. In addition to the ongoing fiasco surrounding Ohio’s redistricting efforts, the Lucas County Board of Elections has recently moved into a new location at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. All this has led to confusion surrounding the second scheduled State of Ohio primary, now slated to take place on August 2.

Michael D. Ashford, Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party, held a Get Out the Vote press conference on Wednesday morning to promote the beginning of early voting for the August primary.

“Not only do we have a second primary for state senate and state representative candidates, but we also have a new location for the Lucas County Board of Elections and early voting. Plus, we are dealing with new legislative district maps that are poorly designed. Many voters don’t know what district they’re in or who they can vote for. These district maps did not receive bipartisan support or Ohio Supreme Court approval — All of which necessitated the need for this second primary,” said Ashford in a press release.

Early voting for the August 2 primary will continue through August 1 at the new Lucas County Board of Elections building at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. (use entrance C). Early voting will be held at the following times:

Monday through Friday until July 22, 8am-5pm

Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29, 8am-7pm

Saturday, July 30, 8am-4pm

Sunday, July 31, 1-5pm

Monday, August 1, 8am-2pm

For further information on the primary and newly redrawn district maps, visit lucascountyohiovotes.gov.