Visit the Ann Arbor Art Fair

Once a year, Downtown Ann Arbor transforms into one of the biggest top quality art fairs in the country— the Ann Arbor Art Fair. Drawing artists and art lovers from all around the country, the 60th annual festival spans 30 city blocks and features more than 1000 artists, making it one of the oldest and most prestigious continuous art festivals in the nation. See Ann Arbor’s local culture shine.

July 18-21 | 10am-9pm, Thursday-Saturday.

Noon-6pm, Sunday.

Downtown Ann Arbor | theannarborartfair.com | Free