Road Trip March 2024

SUNDAY, Mar. 17

[St. Patrick’s Day]

St. Patrick’s Day in Cleveland – St. Patrick’s Day is everywhere in Cleveland. The love that Clevelanders have for St. Patrick’s Day cannot be overstated. St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated downtown with one of the largest parades in the country, which runs along Superior Avenue from East 18th Street to East 3rd Street. Kamm’s Corners, home to a large Irish-American population, holds one of the city’s biggest non-Downtown parties. thisiscleveland.com

SUNDAY, Mar. 24

[festivals & street fairs]

Marche du Nain Rouge – Thousands of revelers gather in Midtown Detroit to celebrate the city, taunt the Nain Rouge and welcome spring. There will be grand costumes, spectacular floats and marching bands and krewes. All are invited to join in the parade and local businesses will have corresponding events. Noon. Gather at the intersection of Canfield and Second, Detroit, MI. marchedunainrouge.com

TUESDAY, Mar. 26 – SUNDAY, Mar. 31

[film, festivals]

62nd Ann Arbor Film Festival – The Ann Arbor Film Festival is the oldest avant-garde and experimental film festival in North America. The six-day festival presents 40 programs with more than 180 films from over 20 countries of all lengths and genres, including experimental, animation, documentary, fiction and performance-based works. In-person, hybrid or online passes are available. $60-$175. Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor. aafilmfest.org