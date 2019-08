The first 85 people who raise $1,000 or more for The Victory Center will get a chance to rappel down a 16-foot building in downtown Toledo! Incredibly, no training is required— and, it’s all very safe. Not convinced? Witness these daring do-gooders as a supportive spectator. The Victory Center supports cancer patients and survivors, providing free services for them. Register online to participate.

9am-6pm | Friday, September 6

300 Madison Ave. | 419-531-7600

ote4victory.org