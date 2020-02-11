Mardi Bras at the Attic on Adams

Help support women in the area (in more ways than one) with the folks at the Attic on Adams during Mardi Bras. Held on February 23, the Attic will be collecting new items for the YWCA of Northwest Ohio, including underwear, socks, toiletries, cash donations and, of course, bras. To thank everyone who donates, the event will also be an awesome party featuring complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a kids’ craft table so you can make your own Mardi Gras mask, and a selection of traditional New Orleans drink specials.

3-6pm

The Attic on Adams, 1701 Adams St.

419-243-5350 | theatticonadams.com