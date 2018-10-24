Expecto Bar Crawl Takes Over Downtown

Wizards, muggles, and witches–– get together for the big Harry Potter event of the year––Expecto Bar Crawl. Participating bars, HomeSlice Pizza, The Blarney, Fleetwood’s, Black Cloister, Bronze Boar, Cock n’ Bull and Downtown Johnny’s, will mix up tasty concoctions for themed drinks. Ticket purchasers will be granted a souvenir cup, a wizard lanyard (required for bar entry), and other gifts. Put on your cloak, grab your wand and get out there for an enchanting time.

$28-38 | 3-9pm | Saturday, November 10

Check-in will be 3-5pm at Cock n’ Bull

expectobarcrawl.com