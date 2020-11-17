A brilliant toy train for the child at heart

One of the Hayes Presidential Library’s most popular annual traditions returns on Saturday, November 28 when The Hayes Train Special, a spectacular model train set featuring an intricate and beautiful Victorian theme, will open for the holidays. Visitors can take in the remarkable detail of the set and actually get a chance to interact with it by manipulating the train’s movement. The exhibit is free for Hayes members and comes with the price of admission for non-members. $5 for kids, $13 for adults.Open through Saturday, January 3. Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove, Fremont. 419-332-2081. rbhayes.org