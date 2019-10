Toledo’s biggest Halloween party for grownups returns on October 19 with the 10th Annual Adams Street Zombie Crawl. Attendees will be “quarantined” in a large, fenced-in area from 11th to 20th Street — which conveniently contains 6 different bars. Partiers need not to be dressed up to enjoy the madness, but come on, what kind of fun is it to look normal?

$10 | Saturday, October 19

1700 Adams St. | 419-539-9590 | Thezombiecrawl.com