Toledo Repertoire enters 90th season of live theater

There is so much in store for the Toledo Repertoire Theater as it enters its 90th season of sharing incredible live performances with the Toledo community.

Side by Side by Sondheim will take the stage September 2-11. The Tony Award-winning musical showcases Stephen Sondheim and fellow musicians including Leonard Bernard, Mary Rodgers, Richard Rodgers and Jule Styne.

“Get ready to laugh, cry and fall in love with lyrics that are heartbreakingly true and music that captures the soaring emotions of a new generation with Side by Side by Sondheim.”

On October 21th-30th Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Ghost Machine by David MacGregor will perform. During the final play of the Sherlock Holmes trilogy Holmes, Watson, and Irene Adler will tackle many adventures like recovering Nikola Tesla’s missing inventions and helping Thomas Edison navigate personal loss.

For almost 40 years, the Toledo Repertoire Theater has hosted one of the area’s largest production, A Christmas Carol. The tradition will continue this year from December 2th-18th.

“This timeless tale of redemption follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he is transformed by the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future from a miserly old curmudgeon into a man who embodies the true meaning of Christmas. With lavish costumes, spectacular sets and a musical score rich with carols of the era, the Rep’s annual holiday gift to Toledo is a production you will not want to miss!”

Auditions will be held on September 15th, 17th and 18th. More information about available roles and to submit an audition request form can be found here.

Tickets for all performances, including season tickets, are available for purchase online at

www.toledorep.org or by calling (419) 243-9277.