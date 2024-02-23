The Fifth Year of “Here For Good” at Jūpmode

Jūpmode is launching its “Here for Good” program for the fifth consecutive year. Organizations can sign up now for this year’s Here for Good Program, with the deadline being March 1.

The program originally initiated during the 2020 stay-at-home order, the online t-shirt sale program aimed to support struggling businesses and organizations facing challenges during the unprecedented times and help keep them “Here for Good.”

Jūpmode has worked together with thousands of organizations in Toledo and many of the areas surrounding the city contributing over $250,000 to support these entities and boost the local economy. The program has successfully marketed and sold over 25,000 apparel items featuring the various organizations’ brand names, logos and messages.

For the fifth year of the program, Jūpmode is pricing its shirts at $20 with half of the proceeds from every sale is going to support registered organizations and individuals.

This year, the sale period will span from March 11 to April 1. However, businesses are required to register for participation before the March 1 deadline.

Jūpmode is a full-service screen printing and embroidery company. Beginning in 2006 with the creation of a Jim Tressel sweater vest t-shirt, Jūpmode quickly expanded its offerings to include a wide range of fun, high-quality Toledo-themed apparel.

If you are interested or know someone interested in participating, fill out this form. Have any questions? Please contact Emily at Jūpmode (emily@jupmode.com) or call 419-318-2029.