Marketplace Changes March 2024

Better Health Market and Cafe, a family-owned business with 13 locations in Michigan, opened a location in Toledo at 3344 Secor Rd. The business features vitamins and supplements, organic produce, an onsite nutrition expert, gourmet prepared foods, indoor and outdoor dining spaces. betterhealthmarket.com

Crumbl Cookies is opening in Perrysburg on Route 20 next to Chick-Fil-A. The cookie store has a location in Sylvania on Central Avenue, and will feature the same new flavors each week. crumblcookies.com

The ELLE Tol, a new creative/co-working space focused on supporting female business owners and entrepreneurs, offers private office suites and co-working membership options. @the_elle_tol

Freight House Coffee is opening a location at The Docks next to the Glass City Steakhouse at 26 Main St. Details about the opening will be announced later and the coffeehouse/roaster will keep its main location on S Stadium Road in Oregon. freighthousecoffeeco.com

Glass City Steakhouse opened at The Docks, filling the vacancy left by Boardwalk B&G and, before that, the former Hamburger Mary’s. Featuring fine dining, Glass City Steakhouse will also feature live jazz music. glasscitysteakhousetoledo.com

Hamburger Mary’s is opening an upstairs bar called The Hideout at Mary’s, directly above the 329 N Huron St. location. hamburgermarys.com/toledo

Los Agaves Taqueria opened a brick and mortar restaurant at 30 E. Alexis Rd., serving the fare from the existing food truck. Customers can enjoy the famous tacos, quesadillas and signature Mexican fries. Los Agaves Mexican Restaurant on Facebook

Money Trees, a plant and accessories store, opened at 3890 Monroe St., just across from the Toledo Hospital, selling varieties of potted house plants including some rare species. hello@moneytrees.com. Money Trees on Facebook

Pro Golf Fairways is coming to the corner of Monroe and Ontario downtown. This bar includes a space to relax and watch sports, as well as a four indoor multisport simulator for golf, soccer, football and more. progolffairways.com

Raising Cane’s is opening a second location on Airport Highway in the former Boston Marketplace with a groundbreaking in March with more details soon. raisingcanes.com

Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts is moving its offices to the former Masonic Temple on Heatherdowns. The enhanced facilities will empower local talent and create more opportunities for the Alliance’s 650 music and dance students. artstoledo.com

Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union opened a second location on Monroe Street in the former Fifth Third Bank location across from Swayne Field. 419-255-8876, info@toledourban.net. toledourban.net

Wheelin’ On The Rocks, a public pub themed on Toledo’s rich Jeep history, is moving to another location on Laskey Road closer to Planet Fitness. The drinks, menu and entertainment will remain the same. 2640 W Laskey Road. Wheelin’ On The Rocks on Facebook

CLOSED

19th Hole bar on Sylvania Ave near Secor Rd. is permanently closed.

Bulk Beverage Co., a West Toledo beverage retailer, closed permanently after three years in business.