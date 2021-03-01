BEST OF TOLEDO 2020 RESULTS – Media

March 1, 2021.
153536190_10158875689686897_3720574031952663277_oBest Anchor Duo

WINNER: Diane Larson and Lee Conklin, 13abc
13abc.com
Trust and chemistry are big parts of a successful news broadcast, and for over two decades Larson and Conklin have demonstrated both. With numerous Emmys and other awards to their credit, the pair are two of the most prominent figures in Toledo news. Their on-air rapport not only invests their viewers in the stories they cover, but grounds them in how it affects the community.
RUNNER UP: Sashem Brey and Jeff Smith, 13abc
13abc.com

Local TV Station

WINNER: WTVG 13abc
13abc.com
RUNNER UP: WTOL
wtol.com

Sportscaster

WINNER: Jordan Strack, WTOL/FOX Toledo
fox36.com
RUNNER UP: Dan Cummins, WTOL
wtol.com

Meteorologist

WINNER: Jay Berschback, 13abc
13abc.com
RUNNER UP: Robert Shiels, WTOL
wtol.com

Print Journalist

WINNER: Rebecca Regnier, freelance
rebeccaregnier.com
RUNNER UP: Mary Bilyeu, The Blade
toledoblade.com

Radio Station

WINNER: 102.3 Proclaim FM WPOS
proclaimfm.com
RUNNER UP: K100 WKKO
k100country.com

Radio Show

WINNER: The Morning Mix, 102.3 Proclaim FM WPOS
proclaimfm.com
RUNNER UP: Mojo in the Morning,
92.5 KISS FM
925kissfm.iheart.com

Local Podcast

WINNER: The 419 Grind
the419grind.com
RUNNER UP: Andrew Z in the Morning
Search “Andrew Z” on Facebook

Locally Produced Video of 2020

WINNER: A Story Worth Living
astoryworthlivingmovie.square.site
RUNNER UP: Cheap Eats
toledoblade.com