BEST OF TOLEDO 2020 RESULTS – Media

Best Anchor Duo Best Anchor Duo

WINNER: Diane Larson and Lee Conklin, 13abc

13abc.com

Trust and chemistry are big parts of a successful news broadcast, and for over two decades Larson and Conklin have demonstrated both. With numerous Emmys and other awards to their credit, the pair are two of the most prominent figures in Toledo news. Their on-air rapport not only invests their viewers in the stories they cover, but grounds them in how it affects the community.

RUNNER UP: Sashem Brey and Jeff Smith, 13abc

13abc.com

Local TV Station

WINNER: WTVG 13abc

13abc.com

RUNNER UP: WTOL

wtol.com

Sportscaster

WINNER: Jordan Strack, WTOL/FOX Toledo

fox36.com

RUNNER UP: Dan Cummins, WTOL

wtol.com

Meteorologist

WINNER: Jay Berschback, 13abc

13abc.com

RUNNER UP: Robert Shiels, WTOL

wtol.com

Print Journalist

WINNER: Rebecca Regnier, freelance

rebeccaregnier.com

RUNNER UP: Mary Bilyeu, The Blade

toledoblade.com

Radio Station

WINNER: 102.3 Proclaim FM WPOS

proclaimfm.com

RUNNER UP: K100 WKKO

k100country.com

Radio Show

WINNER: The Morning Mix, 102.3 Proclaim FM WPOS

proclaimfm.com

RUNNER UP: Mojo in the Morning,

92.5 KISS FM

925kissfm.iheart.com

Local Podcast

WINNER: The 419 Grind

the419grind.com

RUNNER UP: Andrew Z in the Morning

Search “Andrew Z” on Facebook

Locally Produced Video of 2020

WINNER: A Story Worth Living

astoryworthlivingmovie.square.site

RUNNER UP: Cheap Eats

toledoblade.com