BEST OF TOLEDO 2020 RESULTS – Media

Best Anchor Duo
WINNER: Diane Larson and Lee Conklin, 13abc
13abc.com
Trust and chemistry are big parts of a successful news broadcast, and for over two decades Larson and Conklin have demonstrated both. With numerous Emmys and other awards to their credit, the pair are two of the most prominent figures in Toledo news. Their on-air rapport not only invests their viewers in the stories they cover, but grounds them in how it affects the community.
RUNNER UP: Sashem Brey and Jeff Smith, 13abc
13abc.com
Local TV Station
WINNER: WTVG 13abc
13abc.com
RUNNER UP: WTOL
wtol.com
Sportscaster
WINNER: Jordan Strack, WTOL/FOX Toledo
fox36.com
RUNNER UP: Dan Cummins, WTOL
wtol.com
Meteorologist
WINNER: Jay Berschback, 13abc
13abc.com
RUNNER UP: Robert Shiels, WTOL
wtol.com
Print Journalist
WINNER: Rebecca Regnier, freelance
rebeccaregnier.com
RUNNER UP: Mary Bilyeu, The Blade
toledoblade.com
Radio Station
WINNER: 102.3 Proclaim FM WPOS
proclaimfm.com
RUNNER UP: K100 WKKO
k100country.com
Radio Show
WINNER: The Morning Mix, 102.3 Proclaim FM WPOS
proclaimfm.com
RUNNER UP: Mojo in the Morning,
92.5 KISS FM
925kissfm.iheart.com
Local Podcast
WINNER: The 419 Grind
the419grind.com
RUNNER UP: Andrew Z in the Morning
Search “Andrew Z” on Facebook
Locally Produced Video of 2020
WINNER: A Story Worth Living
astoryworthlivingmovie.square.site
RUNNER UP: Cheap Eats
toledoblade.com