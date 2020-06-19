20 North Gallery Reopens by Appointment

20 North Gallery has officially reopened to visitors, by appointment. Call ahead to schedule a time to tour the gallery, with times available Wednesdays through Saturdays from Noon-4pm. 20 North will require everyone to wear masks on premises, and staff will be sanitizing surfaces before and after every visit. The Gallery has been closed to the public since mid-March, though it has held Facetime tours upon request for the past several months.

The Gallery is also seeking entrants for the Toledo Federation of Art Societies TFAS100+3 Show, a juried exhibit of artwork that will be on display from October 9 through December 26. Applications are open to members of TFAS and, if you’re not already a member, the fee is included in the entry fee for the show. All submitted work is required to be made available for purchase. The deadline for application is July 3.

For more information or to apply, visit 20northgallery.com.