The Stars Speak

SPOTLIGHT IS ON SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 20) Sagittarius, the aspirant of the skies. Aiming high, freedom-seeking. Spontaneous and unedited. People born under this sign are receptive and knowledgeable, their disguise is an open book, yet by nature they seek privacy and autonomy. At this time, mental perception should be much clearer as the sun transiting its own sign sharpens your instincts. Your mind is in a whirlwind as you find yourself focusing on where you truly want to be, as well as which road not to take. A very strong as well as conducive time for love connections as your own sign, plays off well with transiting Venus. However, on the flip side, Mars retrograde in opposition to your Sun sign can be unpredictable, as your energy feels scattered. Therefore, take stock. Know your limitations. You are in the driver’s seat.

Aries (March 20 – April 19) During this holiday month, major influences inspire you to reestablish goals for the upcoming year, restore your confidence, and move forward with regards to life in general. Being watchful with words and delivery would be beneficial as Mars retrograde can be erratic. Staying in your comfort zone, not being overly aggressive can be your saving grace, as dealing with everyday matters can be exhausting. So take each day in stride.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Working diligently can keep you moving in the right direction, as opportunities are there for the asking. Though, unforeseen fluctuations with finances, may occur as Mars in retrograde, hits your money house. Being more watchful of how you handle everyday details is advised. More importantly, tackling your emotions can be a feat in itself as changes are inevitable, and you for one, dislike change. So know that as we emerge from this major retrograde, next year, 2023, you will once again, be in sync.

Gemini (May 21- June 20) By this time you are feeling the direct influence of Mars retrograding your own sign, as your limits are stretched to the max. Too much to do, in too little time. This can also be a period in which you take on everyone else’s burdens, taking in stride your ability to do all, it’s important to stay clear of obstacles that hinder your own progress. A time for spiritual reflection to say the least. Taking time

to reexamine your steps, keeping on a steady path.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) As Mars continues in reverse, you may be feeling overwhelmed by mental overload. Your sense of obligation is magnified as your need to please others may cause you to feel totally out of sorts. Pacing yourself, taking each day in stride can help to ease the tension, therefore placing you in a better position in which to deal with everyday matters. Also, keep in mind, this is all about the physical limitations as well as mental. Knowing your own limits helps to keep you in sync.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) Your communal spaces, your groups and peers may be causing you to feel pulled in many directions. Though social at heart, this transit can trigger a need to retreat, taking time out. This is a time when you level yourself, keeping a close eye on intentions from not only yourself but from others. Stepping back and regrouping can create a sense of calm. Know where you stand.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) As Mars, the planet of action, continues to retrograde at your midheaven, career matters take priority. This period magnifies your need to do more than your 100%. Your Virgo self-shifts into full gear, full speed ahead with no resting point. It’s up to you, to create the “logical” necessary balance needed. Your efforts deserve an A+, but your burnout can come quickly enough. All work and no fun, not good for the soul.

Libra (September 23 – October 22) This month intentions are held high, as Mars retrograding your area of higher aspirations brings forth a more spiritual side. This cycle can be an inspiring time as you strive to regain your higher consciousness. Time to nurture yourself from the inside out. This is a cycle in which you learn by merely doing. Partnerships, though important, may need to take a step back while you take the necessary time to restore.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) Scorpio as a rule is an intense, mysterious sign, ruled by the 8th house, your desire is always about holding yourself to a higher cause. During this period, you may find yourself scrambling to gain more of a personal perspective of where you stand. Feeling a bit threat sensitive, could be merely a perception as opposed to reality. So being aware sets you ahead of the game plan. In time, it all works out.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Being more aware and alert to health and well being is important at this time. Your mind may be saying one thing, and your body is in clear rebuttal. Prioritizing is essential, taking time to be aware of health matters is paramount. Career matters continue to flourish, as you continue to climb to the mountain of success. Stop, take time out for a recess.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Matters of the heart can be challenging at this time. Chaotic and unpredictable to say the least. Tempering yourself. Focusing on what is in front of you, as opposed to the past can be healing. Working through unresolved matters, taking the time to really listen can be a positive step. Though Mars retrograde can be challenging to say the least, it is still in sync with your own element.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) Staying grounded, focusing on yourself as well as family and friends is essential. Not a good time to stir the pot, thinking before reacting can be a good thing during this month’s transits. Your need to fix, and resolve becomes your mantra. So at this time, go with the flow, no hurdles, just stay on a steady course. This can be a good time, however, to do some therapeutic purging, working from the inside out.

Janet Amid is a columnist & radio/media personality and can be heard Monday mornings 8:10 AM to 8:20 AM with Denny, Suzi, and Paul on 93.5 FM. Text or call 419-240-1935 as I take your astrological questions/requests! * And every 2nd Wednesday on 96.7 CLASSIC HITS with Keith & Dawn -1-888-561-2837. Call in every other WED Morning from 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM as I take your calls live. Janet writes for THE TOLEDO CITY PAPER and can be reached at 419-882-5510 or by e-mail at JanetAmid@aol.com.