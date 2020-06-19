New NAMI benefit offers Art-to-Gogh

Feeling the power of the creative process and raising money to help fight the stigma against mental illness, all in one. What could be better?

Uncork the Artist is currently selling “Art-to-Gogh” take-home kits for $38, allowing patrons to create beautiful works from a pre-sketched canvas. The package includes not only the canvas, but paint, a palette, water cup, apron and step-by-step instructions— everything an amateur artist needs.

A variety of designs are available, from a striking rain-soaked cityscape, to several patriotic designs and nature close-ups, to homespun inspirational pieces that would fit right in on grandma’s wall.

The package is being presented as a “NAMI FUNdraiser,” with a portion of the proceeds going toward the National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Toledo.

NAMI Toledo’s pursuit of its annual fundraising has been challenging this year, with COVID-19 forcing the annual NAMI Walks event to be held online in May. The group has also offered online support groups throughout the pandemic.

Art-to-Gogh kits benefitting NAMI will be available through July 31. To purchase one, visit uncorktheartist.com.