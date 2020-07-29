New, artistic bike racks installed outside Cherry Street Mission

A set of new bike racks have been installed on the sidewalks outside the Cherry Street Mission building on 17th St. Designed by area artist Eric Thomas, these colorful and beautiful racks merge form and function, providing a safe place for bicyclists to secure their vehicles while contributing to the area aesthetically, as well. The curbside art joins a pair of traditional, prefabricated bike racks recently installed at the Life Revitalization Center on Monroe St. and the Sparrow’s Nest on W. Delaware. The racks are the result of a partnership between Cherry Street Ministries, the Arts Commission and area artist Dustin Hostetler, with funds provided by LISC Toledo and Old West End Neighborhood Initiatives.