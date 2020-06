Downtown Sylvania’s Hudson Gallery is again open to visitors and exhibiting a new solo show from Carmen Chaparro, a Chicago-based painter. Chaparro’s I Love Hot Nights exhibit features a series of contemporary, summery figurative paintings in bold, bright colors. A closing reception will be held from 6-8pm on Friday, June 26. The gallery is open from 10am-9pm, Tuesday-Friday and from 10am-3pm, Saturday.

Hudson Gallery, 5645 N. Main St., Sylvania

419-885-8381 | Hudsongallery.net | Free