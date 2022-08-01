Theater Notes – August 2022

Be in the Room Where Hamilton Happens

Toledo doesn’t have to “wait for it” much longer. The wildly popular, award-winning musical Hamilton comes to the Glass City for a 12-day run at the Stranahan Theater beginning Tuesday, August 23. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the sung-and-rapped musical has become a worldwide sensation since premiering off-Broadway in 2015. $49-229. 7:30pm, Tuesdays-Thursdays, August 23-September 1. 8pm, Fridays & Saturdays, August 26-September 3. 2pm, Saturdays, August 27 & September 3. 1pm & 6:30pm, Sundays, August 28 & September 4. 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. 419-381-8851. stranahantheater.com

Anything Goes at Croswell in August

With iconic songs by Cole Porter— from “You’re the Top” to “I Get a Kick Out of You” along with the show’s memorable title tune— Anything Goes has been one of the most-performed musicals in the

world since its Broadway debut in 1934. Adrian’s Croswell Opera House stages its own version of the madcap musical with a two-week run beginning Friday, August 12. $20-40. 7:30pm, Thursdays-Saturdays, August 12-20. 2:30pm, Saturdays and Sundays, August 13-21. 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian, MI. 517-264-7469. croswell.org