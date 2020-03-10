The Village Players Present “Bedroom Farce”

Four different married couples of varying ages, three different bedrooms that the characters meet up in and two days of events in the story make for one hilarious and insightful play. The Village Players and director Nancy Wright present Alan Ayckbourn’s classic Bedroom Farce. This British comedy examines the differences between young and old couples, and how they deal differently with the challenges of married life.

$20, general. $18, students and seniors

March 13-21 | 8pm, Thursdays-Saturdays | 2pm, Sundays

The Village Players Theatre, 2740 Upton Ave.

419-472-6817 | thevillageplayers.org