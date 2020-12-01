Brickman offers Comfort and Joy for Broadway in Toledo

Grammy-nominated pianist Jim Brickman will host a live-streamed concert in support of Glass City theatre on Saturday, December 5. Comfort and Joy at Home LIVE! is part of a series of concerts Brickman is hosting online, with a portion of each ticket benefitting local theatre organizations. Brickman’s December 5 concert will support Broadway in Toledo. A variety of ticket levels are available, allowing viewers to participate in an interactive Zoom room, a virtual meet and greet or even have Christmas gifts delivered to their door. $40-125. 4pm. For tickets, visit jimbrickman.com