The New Face of Toledo Ballet

The Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) and Toledo Ballet named professional dancer, educator, and choreographer Eric Otto as its new Artistic Director & Head

of Curriculum.

“TAPA is such a unique organization and I look forward to beginning my journey as Artistic Director & Head of Curriculum of Toledo Ballet,” says Otto. “I absolutely love the idea of the ballet and symphony operating under one performing arts organization. I have to say, that was a huge draw for me when I was researching the position. It is so rare for a ballet school to perform with live music, so when I saw that the Toledo Ballet collaborates with the Toledo Symphony for its annual production of The Nutcracker and spring performances, I was hooked.”

Otto began dancing at the age of seven with the School of American Ballet in New York City and has performed with many prestigious ballet institutions over the years, including New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Metropolitan Opera Ballet, Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet, and BalletX. Otto has performed extensive repertoire and works by Frederick Ashton, George Balanchine, John Cranko, Jiří Kylián, Kenneth MacMillan, Jerome Robbins and others. Otto appeared in the original cast of Twyla Tharp’s Come Fly Away, performing the leading role of Sid. He continued to appear on Broadway in The Phantom of

the Opera and toured with Twyla Tharp for her 50th Anniversary. Off the Broadway stage, Otto has danced roles specially created for him by some of the most influential modern dance artists of today, including Twyla Tharp, Paul Taylor, Lynne Taylor, Corbette, and Matthew Neenan.

In addition to his professional dance career, Otto brings over 25 years of industry experience to Toledo Ballet as an educator and choreographer. As a choreographer, Otto has received commissions by Peoria Ballet Company, Albany Berkshire Ballet, The Joffrey Academy of Dance, Saratoga Arts Fest, The Bruce Museum, Bucknell University, and Skidmore College.