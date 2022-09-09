TEDxToledo Returns with In-Person Event Sept. 15

TEDxToledo, the locally organized TED conference, returns to an in-person format Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TolHouse, 1447 N. Summit St. in Toledo.

After COVID forced organizers to take a couple of years away, this marks the tenth TEDxToledo conference with a line-up of speakers that includes dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell, natural resources expert Tim Schetter, researcher and astronomer Rupali Chandar, transportation specialist Neil Greenberg, community banker Reginald Temple, and Web3 enthusiast Darren Moore.

According to TEDxToledo co-curator and organizer Molly Luetke, this diverse set of speakers, each taking the stage for no more than 18 minutes in true TED format, will be united under a theme, “Inflection

Point.”

“Toledo is on the verge of achieving new levels of success and is moving forward in exciting ways,” says Luetke. “Coming out of COVID, people here seem even more creative and are re-energized to make positive things happen. This year’s TEDxToledo speakers will address topics that demonstrate both the progress and challenges ahead as we find our community at this interesting inflection point.”

As examples of the range of topics to be explored, Luetke points to dermatologist Mitchell, the only African-American dermatologist in the area, who will address representation in the medical field. Moore will shed light on the often-confusing topic of cryptocurrency, and Schetter, a conservationist, will talk about living things and extinction.

“Imagine a day filled with brilliant speakers, thought-provoking video and mind-blowing conversation,” says Luetke. “While addressing highly specific and diverse topics, all of our speakers will bring their unique knowledge, experiences and perspectives to the stage with the goal of giving attendees something really interesting to think about,” Luetke notes. “Sometimes the audience is looking for solutions and action steps, but the point of TEDxToledo is to bring forward topics that attendees may have never considered and to ignite their thinking in new directions.”

Tickets to the full day at TEDxToledo, which includes lunch, are $35 and can be purchased at https://tedxtoledo.org.

TEDxToledo is an independently organized TED event. TED is a non-profit organization devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short (under 18 minutes), powerful talks. TED began in 1984 as a conference where technology, entertainment and design converged. Today, TED events cover a wide range of topics from science to business to global issues in more than 100 languages.