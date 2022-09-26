Shots Fired: Newly expanded ShotSpotter Program

2020 and 2021 marked extremely violent times for Toledo. In each of those years there were over 50 gun-related deaths. Following a national trend, this represents an increase of around 30-50% from the previous decade. The Toledo Police Department has responded to this crisis by implementing acoustic detection technology around the city.

Expanding Their Reach

The company that developed this technology is called ShotSpotter. Based in California and formed in the 90’s, ShotSpotter currently has its sensors in over 2,500 police agencies throughout the country. According to their website, the technology “is not a cure-all, but when used as part of a comprehensive crime response strategy, it can contribute to positive outcomes for the police and the community.”

These sensors are now in three locations in Toledo. The first one was installed along the Lagrange Street Corridor in 2019. Last year another was implemented near Scott Park. And as of this summer, a third one now covers all of East Toledo.

Lieutenant Paul Davis has been with the Toledo Police Department for nine years and as of last year has taken on the role of Public Information Officer. “We can be more effective at collecting evidence and talking to witnesses and suspects. It’s been a good addition to the police department,” says Davis.

He explains that “About 80 percent of gunshots are not reported to 911. This allows us to get notified of gunshots that we wouldn’t otherwise know about.”

How it All Works

Sounds of gunfire are monitored at the ShotSpotter data center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. While the sound of other things, like a car backfiring or large fireworks, can closely resemble the sound of a gunshot, the program claims to have a 97% accuracy rate.

According to Lieutenant Davis, the sensors “will triangulate where the noise came from. That information then goes to the shotspotter incident review center, where a person will determine through their training that it was actually a gunshot. Once confirmed, they then forward it to dispatch.”

This enables TPD to intervene more quickly to incidents that could otherwise go unreported. “The map in our cars will show us, within an 82 meter circle, where the shot was fired from,” says Davis. “This gives us a better opportunity to locate any evidence and talk to witnesses. If there aren’t any, we then place hangers on nearby doors with information on how to reach out to our anonymous tip line, Crime Stoppers.”

Hidden in Plain Sight

As far as the precise location of the sensors and what they look like, Davis says “I’ve never seen one, and I don’t know what they look like. We don’t want to advertise where they are so they don’t get damaged.”

It’s likely too early to determine their overall efficacy in Toledo, but as of this writing, gun-related homicides are potentially on track to be lower in 2022.

Anyone with information regarding violent crimes can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

For more information, visit:

toledopolice.com

shotspotter.com