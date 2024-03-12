Puzzle March 2024

GAME ON

By Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1. “Long may they live!”

5. Babe in the woods

9. Old-school lover, for short

13. Church in country

14. ___ Rhymes

15. Medicated tissue ingredient

16. Learning Thermostat maker

17. Girder piece

18. Has dinner

19. British titled women getting married?

22. Fixed cost

23. Babes in the woods?

24. “Care for a little braised meat?”

30. Stop on a designated time

33. Reason for an “Abort, Retry, Fail?” message

34. “___ seen enough”

35. D-worthy

36. Mindless followers

37. Wine leftovers

38. Actor McShane

39. It comes straight from the heart

40. Didn’t exist

41. “Grub? I’m going to need more information about that”?

44. G-rated

45. Chest pain

49. Prayer to the “Faust” composer for assistance?

53. Pueblo tribe people

54. Get away from

55. “I might as well be in this meme”

56. Sign of the future

57. Source of power

58. Tit-for-tat

59. Trait carrier

60. Flower holder

61. Zoom meeting runner

Down

1. Its year last roughly 225 days

2. Adler that Sherlock Holmes called “The Woman”

3. Pop in

4. Saber-rattling, perhaps

5. Urban street wear brand

6. “Hang on just ___!”

7. State whose tallest mountain is Kings Peak

8. Talk about who you know

9. Low men

10. Irving Berlin classic with the lyrics “Never saw the sun shining so bright / Never saw things going so right”

11. Apologetic comment

12. Fist pumper’s word

14. Ice cream-loving president

20. Put together

21. Nice night

25. ___ jacket

26. Mountain crest

27. Silver-scaled fish

28. All tied up

29. Try out

30. Large in scale

31. He went beast mode in the Old Testament

32. Admonition to keep shut

36. Like certain sandals that don’t offer much support

37. Waste away

39. Cartoon supplier of dehydrated boulders and anvils

40. Red head?

42. Surfer girl

43. Ready to go

46. Split

47. Spanish uncle?

48. Highly skilled

49. Just a few

50. It’s a novel idea

51. Drug runner

52. Holland export

53. Keep to yourself



SOLUTION BELOW: