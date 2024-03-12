Puzzle March 2024

GAME ON
By Brendan Emmett Quigley
Across
1. “Long may they live!”
5. Babe in the woods
9. Old-school lover, for short
13. Church in country
14. ___ Rhymes
15. Medicated tissue ingredient
16. Learning Thermostat maker
17. Girder piece
18. Has dinner
19. British titled women getting married?
22. Fixed cost
23. Babes in the woods?
24. “Care for a little braised meat?”
30. Stop on a designated time
33. Reason for an “Abort, Retry, Fail?” message
34. “___ seen enough”
35. D-worthy
36. Mindless followers
37. Wine leftovers
38. Actor McShane
39. It comes straight from the heart
40. Didn’t exist
41. “Grub? I’m going to need more information about that”?
44. G-rated
45. Chest pain
49. Prayer to the “Faust” composer for assistance?
53. Pueblo tribe people
54. Get away from
55. “I might as well be in this meme”
56. Sign of the future
57. Source of power
58. Tit-for-tat
59. Trait carrier
60. Flower holder
61. Zoom meeting runner
Down
1. Its year last roughly 225 days
2. Adler that Sherlock Holmes called “The Woman”
3. Pop in
4. Saber-rattling, perhaps
5. Urban street wear brand
6. “Hang on just ___!”
7. State whose tallest mountain is Kings Peak
8. Talk about who you know
9. Low men
10. Irving Berlin classic with the lyrics “Never saw the sun shining so bright / Never saw things going so right”
11. Apologetic comment
12. Fist pumper’s word
14. Ice cream-loving president
20. Put together
21. Nice night
25. ___ jacket
26. Mountain crest
27. Silver-scaled fish
28. All tied up
29. Try out
30. Large in scale
31. He went beast mode in the Old Testament
32. Admonition to keep shut
36. Like certain sandals that don’t offer much support
37. Waste away
39. Cartoon supplier of dehydrated boulders and anvils
40. Red head?
42. Surfer girl
43. Ready to go
46. Split
47. Spanish uncle?
48. Highly skilled
49. Just a few
50. It’s a novel idea
51. Drug runner
52. Holland export
53. Keep to yourself
SOLUTION BELOW: