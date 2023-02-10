Make an end run around the Super Bowl on Sunday with these 22 not-sports events

We’ve compiled some of the most interesting things to do on Sunday that don’t involve watching football on television. If you’re already SO OVER the Super Bowl, maybe some of these options will strike your fancy:

#1 Scooby-Doo Mansion Mayhem

Head up to Dearborn, Michigan to investigate the Scooby-Doo Mansion Mayhem at The Henry Ford. For over five decades, the members of Mystery Inc. have shown that through courage, teamwork, and ingenuity, even the toughest mysteries can be solved. They have another mystery on their hands in “Scooby-Doo!™ Mansion Mayhem!” A jewel-thieving ghost has dodged the police and was last seen in this spooky mansion. Can you meddling kids (and grown-ups, too!) help the gang solve the mystery in this immersive exhibit “Scooby-Doo!™ Mansion Mayhem” is included with museum admission and free for members. Non Member admission $22.50-$30. 9:30am-5pm. 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn. 313-982-6001. thehenryford.org/

#2 ProMedica Museum of Natural History and Aquarium

Spend time with nature – indoors! Become immersed in beautiful blooms throughout the ProMedica Museum of Natural History and Aquarium during the Orchid Show at the Toledo Zoo! Discover the vibrant colors, delightful scents and interesting backstories of rare and exotic orchid species from around the world. 10am-4pm. 2 Hippo Way, Toledo. Free with admission to Zoo. 419-385-5721. toledozoo.org/orchidshow

#3) Toledo Museum of Art

Looking at art has been proven to improve brain activity and mental health. Swing by the Toledo Museum of Art to peruse its permanent collection as well as special exhibitions on display, like Matt Wedel: Phenomenal Debris, a showcase of this contemporary ceramicist; and Seeing Stars, Divining Futures, which explores human fascination with the cosmos. The museum cafe is open from 11am-4pm. In the museum-adjacent Center for Visual Arts Gallery, check out MERGE, an exhibition of artwork by emerging artists that considers the intersections, juxtapositions and combinations of creative process and disability identity. 11am-5pm. Admission is free for all but parking is $10 for non-members. 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. 419-255-8000. toledomuseum.org/

#4) RPM Hobbies

Sometimes you just want to watch cars drive around in circles for a few hours But NASCAR hasn’t started its 2023 season yet. What to do? Fortunately, RPM Hobbies hosts slot car racing from 11am-5:30pm. $20 to participate. RPM Hobbies, 4925 Jackman Rd., Toledo. rpmslotcars.com/

#5) Flower Bar Party

If you’re a devotee of Galentine’s Day, you may want to check out the Flower Bar Party at The Gristmill in Port Clinton from noon-3pm. Grab your gals or pals & build your own Valentine’s Day flower arrangement! Vase and flowers provided by Mary’s Blossom Shoppe. $65 per person and $25 for a mini/kids arrangement. Includes one cocktail or mocktail & your own DIY flower arrangement. Local sweet treats are also available for purchase. 4 Monroe St., Port Clinton. 419-301-3500. Book online at thegristmillbar.com/

#6) Game and Anime Music Ensemble

For a concert you won’t soon forget, head to BGSU for a performance of GAME, the Game and Anime Music Ensemble at 1pm. Learn more about GAME. Moore Musical Arts Center, BGSU campus. Free. 419-372-2531.

#7) Twin Oast Brewing presents Crafts with Drafts

From noon-4pm. Activities include fused glass coaster making with Copper Moon Studios from noon-1pm ($25 ticket required, includes one handmade fused glass coaster and a complimentary beverage) and jewelry making with Hooked Jewelry from 1-4pm (prices vary). Registration for the fused glass project closes on 2/11 at 8pm. Sign up on Eventbrite. 3630 NE Catawba Rd., Catawba Island. 419-573-6126. Twinoast.com.

#8) Fuzed Kilnformed Glass Studio in Perrysburg

Offers a Galentine’s Day Glass Class from 1-5pm. Come into Fuzed Kiln-formed Glass studio anytime between 1pm-5pm to celebrate the awesome friends and/or the sweetheart in your life! Create something together, something for each other or something you can bring home yourself! Have fun with friends or your flirty date and remember, “you are a rainbow-infused space unicorn,” as Leslie Knope would say. Prices range from $25-$75. Everything is included in the price per person; the instruction, the glass, the firing and finishing. 114 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg. 419-360-2845. For a complete list of possible projects, visit fuzedstudio.com.

#9) Renegade Lemonade

Hear your favorite classic rock hits from the ‘60s-’90s from a pared-down Renegade Lemonade duo, playing at Harbor View Yacht Club from 1:30-4:30pm. 2180 Autokee St., Oregon. Free. 419-698-8128.

#10) Manhattan Marsh Preserve Metropark Fitness Hike

Join a fitness hike at Manhattan Marsh Preserve Metropark from 2-3pm.Enjoy hiking on the Buckeye Basin trail around the marsh and take a step toward your fitness goals while you’re at it! The focus of these hikes will be exercise, but we’ll make occasional nature stops. These hikes are brought to you by Metroparks volunteers. This program runs rain or shine. Please dress for the weather. Please bring a reusable water bottle filled with water. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at Manhattan Marsh Preserve Metropark, parking lot kiosk. Free. 510 Clifford St, Toledo. 419-407-9714. Register online.

#11 ) Toledo Opera at the Valentine Theatre

The Merry Widow, a comic operetta by Franz Lehar will be performed at 2pm by the Toledo Opera at the Valentine Theatre. Valentine Theatre, 410 N. Superior St., Toledo. $79-$129. 419-242-ARTS (2787). toledoopera.org/

#12) Beetlejuice The Musical

Includes songs like “The Whole ‘Being Dead’ Thing,” “Fright of Their Lives,” and “Creepy Old Guy.” Hear them live at the Detroit Opera House. $39-$149. Tickets at Ticketmaster. 2pm and 7:30pm. 1526 Broadway St., Detroit. 313-961-3500. detroitopera.org.

#13) The Village Players Performs “Bullshot Crummond”

From 2-4pm. This parody of low-budget 30’s detective movies typifies British heroism at its dumbest. 2740 Upton Avenue, Toledo. 419-472-6817. $18-$20. thevillageplayers.org.

#14) Festival of New Student Work

Get inspired by the next generation with the 2023 Festival of New Student Work from 2-4pm in the Center Theater at the Center for Performing Arts, University of Toledo campus. This collection of new short plays and films, were written and created by UToledo theatre and film students, with students also taking on the roles of directors, designers, cinematographers and managers. 800-586-5336. $10. Buy tickets online.

#15) River House Arts

River House Arts presents a conversation about art and life, with Q&A session, between photographer James “dirtykics” Dickerson and artist Yusuf Lateef, on the occasion of Dickerson’s current exhibition of black and white photographs at River House Arts. Doors open at 2 pm so you can check out the exhibition before the program begins. River House Arts, 425 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. 419-441-4025. riverhousearts.com/

#16) The MultiFaith Council of NW Ohio

The MultiFaith Council of NW Ohio presents a Winter Holy Days Event from 3-4:30pm at the Sanger Branch Library. This is an all-ages, interactive fair to explore the winter holy days of various faith traditions. 3030 W. Central Ave., Toledo. Free. 419-259-5370.

#17) Jazz Night at The Village Idiot

Jazz Night at The Village Idiot 3-6pm. The Village Idiot, 309 Conant St., Maumee. Free. 419-893-7281.

#18) Ice Skating at the Glass City Metropark Ice Ribbon

Sharpen your ice skating and selfie skills as you try out the new Ice Ribbon at Glass City Metropark from 5-7pm. Skate rentals available for children and adults. 983 Front St., Toledo. $6-$8. 419-407-9717. Learn more and purchase tickets online.

#19) Film about the lives of the Korean pop superstars BTS

If you feel like escaping American culture altogether on Super Bowl Sunday, peek into the world of Kpop with this film about the lives and tour of the Korean pop superstars BTS. Learn about the charms of performers RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook and enjoy performances from their tour titled Yet to Come. Showtimes for BTS Yet to Come include 5pm at Franklin Park Mall, 5:40pm at Levis Commons and Fallen Timbers at 6pm. Tickets are $25. Cinemark Franklin Park 16 at 5001 Monroe St., Toledo. 419-472-2324. Levis Commons 12 at 2005 Hollenbeck Dr., Perrysburg. 419-874-2154. Fallen Timbers 14 at 2300 Village Dr. E., Maumee. 419-878-3898.

#20) Uncloistered Poetry

Enjoy some of the finer words in life from the comfort of your home with an online reading from Uncloistered Poetry reading from 6-8:30pm. Featured artists include Jon Wesick, Madeline Artenberg and Dan Canterbury. Features are followed by an open mic (5 min each). Emceed by Lucas County Poet Laureate Jonie McIntire. Free. facebook.com/Uncloisteredpoetrytoledo

#21) Black is Beautiful Photoshoot

The New Me Foundation hosts a Black is Beautiful photoshoot from 6-9pm, celebrating Black History Month with black and gold themes and backgrounds. $10. 2230 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo. 567-342-1789.

#22) Village Idiot’s weekly Open Mic

Express yourself at the Village Idiot’s weekly Open Mic after the game is over. The Village Idiot, 309 Conant St., Maumee. Free. 419-893-7281.