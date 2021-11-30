December THEATER NOTES

Stranahan goes where eagles fly

The powerful story of a classic 1980’s film comes to the stage, accompanied by the music of the era that inspired it. The musical version of “An Officer and a Gentleman” will be performed at the Stranahan Theater for a four-day run beginning Thursday, December 2. Based on the film starring Richard Gere, Debra Winger and Louis Gossett, Jr., the play features the movie’s iconic “Up Where We Belong” along with a number of other 80’s hits from performers like Pat Benatar, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marx and more. $39-109. 7:30pm, December 2. Also at 8pm on Friday, December 3; 2pm and 8pm on Saturday, December 4; and 1pm and 6:30pm on Sunday, December 5. 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. 419-381-8851. stranahantheater.com

Scrooge and George Bailey, together

A pair of classic holiday stories will be performed in old-school fashion at the Village Players Theatre in December. Live radio play productions of both “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Carol” will be performed on alternating nights, beginning Friday, December 10. Attendees who buy tickets for both productions online will get $10 off each pair of tickets. $18-20 each. “It’s a Wonderful Life”: December 10 and 18 at 8pm, December 12 at 2pm. “A Christmas Carol”: December 11 and 17 at 8pm, December 19 at 2pm. 2740 Upton Ave. 419-472-6817. villageplayers.org

Scrooge and Santa and EVERYONE, together

If you’d like some more Christmas bang for your buck, then you’ll want to check out the Black Swamp Players in December. The company is putting on the hilarious holiday play “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)” with a two-week run beginning Friday, December 10 Avoiding another production of “A Christmas Carol,” the Players will instead perform a show that includes every beloved Christmas production — from Rudolph to Charlie Brown. For the latest information and to purchase tickets, visit blackswampplayers.org.