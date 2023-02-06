Conversations with women who mean business!

Some of our favorite women in business who keep this city healthy, balanced, creative and prosperous share what they’ve learned in their careers and their lives allowing us to benefit from their wisdom, inspiration and expertise.

Ashley Bush, MSW,

LISW-S, PMH-C

Owner, Therapist

Bloom Women’s Counseling,

Consulting, and Wellness LLC

112 E. Dudley St., Maumee

419-326-5732

bloomwomenscounseling.com

“Bloom where you land”

What do you do?

I am the owner, and one of the therapists at Bloom Women’s Counseling. We provide mental health services to women and female identifying clients who have mental health needs due to infertility, postpartum mood disorders, adjustment, parenting, relationships struggles, trauma, depression and anxiety.



What are some traits you think great leaders possess?

Good listening skills. When you can listen, and truly hear, then you can actually solve the problems people are faced with.

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

The most important thing that makes or breaks any company is its culture.



What have you sacrificed (both personally and professionally) in the early

stages of your career?

My personal comfort. I started Bloom sitting on the floor of a spare bedroom meeting with clients over telehealth until the business could afford an office and chairs. You have to start small. Who do you most admire? Mothers. Mothers are some of the hardest working, dedicated, loving, amazing people I’ve ever met.

What do you do?

I am the owner, and one of the therapists at Bloom Women’s Counseling. We provide mental health services to women and female identifying clients who have mental health needs due to infertility, postpartum mood disorders, adjustment, parenting, relationships struggles, trauma, depression and anxiety.

What’s one thing every professional woman should remember?

Never let fear hold you back.

What’s one thing every entrepreneur should ask themselves?

What is the one thing I have that no one else can provide?

How, if at all, has being a woman impacted your career?

I specialize in working with women, and it’s my privilege to be given access to their lives, and to help them achieve their goals. I think the fact that I am a woman, and so many of my client’s experiences are also experiences I’ve had, creates an atmosphere of deep understanding and healing.

What advice would you give to another woman entering your industry?

Know that often your vulnerabilities are really strengths.

What’s your mantra?

Bloom where you land.

What challenges do you face in your industry, and how are you addressing them?

There are a lot of challenges in any industry, and mine is no different. I’m not sure one is bigger than another, but I will say that I address all challenges the same way: By recognizing when I need help, and then finding the right people to ask for that help.

What are some traits you think great leaders possess?

Good listening skills. When you can listen, and truly hear, then you can actually solve the problems people are faced with.

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

The most important thing that makes or breaks any company is its culture.

How do you achieve work-life balance?

I’m always working on this, but as much as possible I try to never take work home with me.

How did you overcome any gender-related roadblocks in your career?

I recognized that my worth was not tied to my job, that made it easy to set appropriate boundaries when necessary.

What gender-specific assumptions do you encounter, and how do you respond to them?

I’m in a field that is very female dominated, so there aren’t too many gender specific assumptions.

What have you sacrificed (both personally and professionally) in the early stages of your career?

My personal comfort. I started Bloom sitting on the floor of a spare bedroom meeting with clients over telehealth until the business could afford an office and chairs. You have to start small.

What are some patterns you’ve noticed over the years about women at work, and things they could be doing better to advance their careers?

Women tend to count themselves out. If there is an opportunity for advancement, they often say, “I don’t qualify for that,” when really they should just go for it and let the company decide if they do/do not qualify for an advancement opportunity.

How has your industry changed for women since you first got your start?

Telehealth is the single biggest thing that has changed our career. It has allowed more therapists and clients to connect than ever before.

Generally, do you think there is a difference between how men and women lead?

Yes.

What challenges do you face in your industry, and how are you addressing them?

The biggest industry challenge is actually not the industry/job itself, it’s finding ways to make sure your clients can find you!

How do you stay motivated?

I love what I do. That keeps me motivated.

Who do you most admire?

Mothers. Mothers are some of the hardest working, dedicated, loving, amazing people I’ve ever met.

Mary M. Cianci

Owner

Sew-N-Such

1242 Sylvania Ave., Toledo.

419-478-5455

sew-n-such.com

What do you do?

Mend, alter, design – oddball stuff.

What’s one thing every entrepreneur should ask themselves?

Am I willing to put my all in?

What advice would you give to another woman entering your industry?

Be willing to put your all into your work.

What’s your mantra?

We can fix it!

What are some traits you think great leaders possess?

Listen to all customers – no matter what you think.

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

People lie!

How do you achieve work-life balance?

You don’t.

How did you overcome any gender-related roadblocks in your career?

By becoming the best tailor, alterationer, and designer.

What have you sacrificed (both personally and professionally) in the early stages of your career?

Giving up time off, vacations, Sundays off.

Mary Smith

Owner

Smith Bonds & Surety

316 N. Michigan St. #434, Toledo.

419-865-7300

smithbondssurety.com

What do you do?

I am the owner of Smith Bonds & Surety. We write all court ordered/ government ordered bonds. And have over 40 agents in three states.

What’s one thing every professional woman should remember?

Save money for those rainy days because they will always come.

What’s one thing every entrepreneur should ask themselves?

Can you live below your means? You don’t want to be in financial debt you can’t get out of.

How, if at all, has being a woman impacted your career?

I came into this profession as one of the few women. I wanted to make this profession better than I found it. I listened to others and learned from them so I wouldn’t make their mistakes.

What advice would you give to another woman entering your industry?

Study the laws, rules and regulations and make sure you don’t bend them.

What’s your mantra?

Never lie, steal or cheat and always respect your client.

What challenges do you face in your industry, and how are you addressing them?

The stigmas that we are not professional. I hear more and more how impressed the legal profession is when they finally work with our agency.

What are some traits you think great leaders possess?

Great leaders do not stand down when faced with adversity.

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

I am not now or ever will be above anyone. I still clean the toilets and make the coffee.

How do you achieve work-life balance?

I believe in being devoted to both my family and my career. I have my phone with me always but never want to miss out with the kids’ activities, yet I have been known to run out on Christmas Eve at midnight to help a client so that their family can be together.

How did you overcome any gender-related roadblocks in your career?

By being professional always.

What gender-specific assumptions do you encounter, and how do you respond to them?

I was told by my boss before I went out on my own, “little lady you will probably fail at this, and when you do, come back. You always will have a job here.” I responded by proving them wrong.

What have you sacrificed (both personally and professionally) in the early stages of your career?

I had to keep the lines of communication open with my family and my staff. Deadlines are not guidelines to me. I always consider them a challenge to make sure I am done well before they hit.

What are some patterns you’ve noticed over the years about women at work, and what things could they be doing better to advance their careers?

Women need to keep themselves organized. To this day, I have a things to do list and I must make sure it is over ¾ of the way done and the tasks that I can carry over are usually done the very next day.

How has your industry changed for women since you first got your start?

Women in this business have a much better sense of respect for their clients. I have noticed that we can sit and hold hands and spend time to make sure the families understand what is happening along the way.

Generally, do you think there is a difference between how men and women lead?

See above.

How do you stay motivated?

I want my family to always be proud of me as their wife, mother, grandmother and sister. I want my agents and staff to know that I am there for them as well.

Who do you most admire?

I admire my family. I watch my daughter-in-law and how she handles her family and career, and I am so proud of her and really look up to her because she is building her life with much more calmness and patience than I could ever have had at her age.

Jen McAlear

Owner, Winemaker, Sommelier

Urban Pine Winery

3415 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee

567-703-1281

urbanpinewinery.com

I am the owner and winemaker at Urban Pine Winery. I make wine from crushed grapes grown all over the world in my wine manufacturing facility in Maumee.

What advice would you give to another woman entering your industry?

You can achieve anything you put your mind to. Women typically undervalue what they can contribute professionally.

What’s your mantra?

I can do anything I put my mind to!

What are some traits you think great leaders possess?

They are humble, think outside of the box, and look at challenges as something exciting to fix.

How do you achieve work-life balance?

Very intentionally. My husband, kids and family will always come before the business.

How did you overcome any gender-related roadblocks in your career?

My mom and dad taught me I could do anything I wanted to and I believed them. My husband has also empowered me and helped me get past many roadblocks. Without my husband the winery would not be here.

What gender-specific assumptions do you encounter, and how do you respond to them?

Women are better off at home, watching kids, cleaning the house, holding administrative or support professional roles. I live with the assumption that women can achieve anything they choose to achieve, regardless of what society thinks. I personally am more gifted with working than being at home in a stay-at-home mom capacity. I have business/entrepreneur lessons to model and show my kids.

What are some patterns you’ve noticed over the years about women at work, and things they could be doing better to advance their careers?

They could ask for raises; ask to be considered for higher level positions; they could start businesses and pursue their passions.

Generally, do you think there is a difference between how men and women lead?

Absolutely. Women and men see the world differently and have different natural gifts. My gifts include being open-minded, seeing challenges as an opportunity to bring about improvement, having difficult conversations, being interested in constant improvement and seeing failure as a learning opportunity.

How do you stay motivated?

I only pursue my passions so I am always excited to get out of bed and get to work!

Jo Feltman

Formulator & Founder

BuchuVida, LLC

24124 Front St., Grand Rapids.

419-830-3055

buchuvida.com

What do you do?

Formulate, manufacturer, bottle, label and distribute natural products made from the Buchu extract. Blend herbal teas with the Buchu leaf and also provide teas from around the world. My purpose is to try to help people naturally.

What’s one thing every professional woman should remember?

Remember your “mission statement” and the definitive reason why you decided to start your venture and business, and be patient.

What’s one thing every entrepreneur should ask themselves?

If what you are doing is for the good of the people.

How, if at all, has being a woman impacted your career?

Since I’m in the Health & Wellness sector, I feel that being a woman has allowed me to communicate with other women in unique ways, us women confide in each other when we understand that a safe place exists, and I have created a safe place for women. And, from my understanding, there are many unique opportunities for women in business and women owned businesses. I personally haven’t tapped into those opportunities yet, because of being so busy, but I hope to in the future.

What advice would you give to another woman entering your industry?

There are 3 things that were important to me: 1. Be prepared for hard work; 2. You will need a great support group, people who believe in you; and 3. There may be a time that you are unsure of yourself but remember why you began your business and follow your instincts.

What’s your mantra?

To provide our customers with the highest quality buchu products, provide the highest quality of loose-leaf teas from around the world and open the minds and hearts of individuals through yoga to fulfill their wellness goals.

What challenges do you face in your industry, and how are you addressing them?

People can be skeptical of natural products and herbals, but through conversation trust is built where we’re able to educate them of the benefits using natural products and consuming herbals. We spend quite a bit of time one-on-one or through our monthly Tea Parties highlighting and educating.

What are some traits you think great leaders possess?

I think great leaders possess staying strong in your belief. Having people around you that believe in you and your mission. Staying true to yourself, having faith and being humble.

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

To listen to people. To listen more and talk less. I’ve learned a lot when I’ve listened and how important it is to take the time to listen to people. Do not rush to speak. To listen is the key to great leadership.

How do you achieve work-life balance?

Work-life balance has been difficult for me. I am very driven and passionate about BuchuVida and my mission in life, but it’s complicated, I have had a couple back injuries, which required surgery that still have long lasting restrictions, so knowing my limits is key. So, help from my husband (Phil) and mom (Yoo Soon) has helped tremendously because I cannot do this alone. I have accepted that my venture/purpose in life requires help from others to obtain a work-life balance. My mom always says that people look at me and assume from my physical appearance that I am normal. But they don’t see me. I use things in life that allow me to continue helping others. Some of those items are as simple as an ottoman in my store where I can lay down to relieve some discomfort/pain (obviously when I don’t have customers in the shop) or when I go home my husband or my mom makes dinner so I can lay down. My life consists of helping people so that is what I do. My balance is to help people and manage my pain, which gives me great happiness and fulfills me as a person and in turn gives me purpose in life.

How did you overcome any gender-related roadblocks in your career?

Before I found my purpose in life, I worked as a mail carrier for the USPS, where I experienced sexual harassment (men would say inappropriate things to me and I had to just smile and walk away because I was afraid of speaking up in fear of losing my job). I am thankful for what a lot of these young women have done to pave a way for the future women in business by not accepting these remarks and speaking up, something I never did. Now, I feel empowered, confident and encouraged by loved ones around me.

What gender-specific assumptions do you encounter, and how do you respond to them?

See the above question. I would personally just ignore them. I know me and my worth and the value I can offer and encourage others.

What have you sacrificed (both personally and professionally) in the early stages of your career?

Well, me being a person who has a back injury I had to personally realize that I have to depend on other people if I wanted to be able to help others. I don’t necessarily think it to be a sacrifice because I love that God gave me a purpose in life, but for me to continue on this journey this business is my life.

What are some patterns you’ve noticed over the years about women at work, and things they could be doing better to advance their careers?

My other career prior to BuchuVida, I saw women could be as rude and callous as their male counterparts. Instead of making their own way and digging in, I saw they would want the approval of their boss. But on the other hand, I’ve noticed the younger generation appears to be growing stronger and confident and knowing their worth in their job and careers.

How has your industry changed for women since you first got your start?

It appears the industry has become more widely known for its women-based companies. Much more confidence in choosing more natural products based on education and communication with clients and vice versa. Now, as a formulator of natural products, education background and 2 patented products has afforded me the opportunity to be taken more seriously to collaborate with others, educate and navigate easier through the arena/industry.

Generally, do you think there is a difference between how men and women lead?

I fully believe there is a big difference between how men and women lead. I have felt this way going back some time, and that belief was the definitive reason why I decided to send my daughter to a private all girls high school, where their motto was “creating women of vision.” In an article in Forbes called “The Value of Investing in Female Founders,” Falon Fatemi talks about how statistics show women have higher performance, are less motivated by money and are more likely to prioritize corporate social responsibility. I believe higher morale exists in women-led companies.

How do you stay motivated?

I stay motivated through prayer. My focus, direction and drive to live my purpose keeps me motivated!

Who do you most admire?

My mom. She has been through so much in her life. Her story is absolutely amazing. She was born and raised in Korea, but had to flee the communist and inhumane periods in her early years. She had a hard life when she was young but she has always been happy… or, at least has taught me to be happy. She says, “Don’t be lazy and work hard. You have one life to live and what are you saving your body for? Because when you pass away you have all the time you want to rest.” I guess that is her mantra.

Danielle Perkins

General Manager

Maumee Bay Brewing Company & Rcokwell’s Steakhouse

27 Broadway St, Toledo OH 43604

419-243-1302

mbaybrew.com

What do you do?

The best way to sum up what I do is that I am responsible for building the best team possible to take care of our guests while maintaining our financial goals. This ranges from building great menus to organizing awesome events for the community, with lots of other stuff in between.

What’s one thing every professional woman should remember?

Be yourself, never try to be someone you are not. There is a perfect spot for everyone and if you aren’t being true to yourself you won’t find yours.

What’s one thing every entrepreneur should ask themselves?

Is this working? If so, what can you do to make things a little better every day? Better for the business, better for the staff, better for your family and yourself.

How, if at all, has being a woman impacted your career?

I don’t believe that being a woman has impacted my career. Sure, I have had plenty of people that have been surprised to find a woman running a business like this one specifically but once they get to know me they don’t doubt why I do what I do.

What advice would you give to another woman entering your industry?

Have patience and remain calm at all times. Sometimes we are helping people celebrate big milestones in their lives and it is hard for them to convey what their vision of perfect is. Yes, we have hundreds of special events here every year, but for the guests, this is their only wedding, shower, 50th birthday party, retirement party etc. Focus on every event like it is the most important event we have to do today.

What’s your mantra?

Take care of the team and the team will take care of the guests.

What challenges do you face in your industry, and how are you addressing them?

Staffing is a big challenge in most businesses right now. We try to make sure our staff feels appreciated with quarterly parties including great prizes for them to win. Another challenge is the cost of everything (as anyone that has been anywhere is fully aware of)! We are really trying to balance an affordable night out for our guests while keeping our own costs in line.

What are some traits you think great leaders possess?

Compassion, focus and patience.

Elena Justice

Chief Financial Officer

Frankel Dentistry

5012 Talmadge Rd. #100, Toledo

419-474-9611

jonfrankeldentistry.com

What’s one thing every professional woman should remember?

Success is your responsibility.

What’s one thing every entrepreneur should ask themselves?

How can I contribute to my family, friends, and community?

What advice would you give to another woman entering your industry?

Be confident in your abilities and knowledge. Stand firm.

What’s your mantra?

Where is the black coffee?

What are some traits you think great leaders possess?

The ability to listen, understand, and communicate.

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

Never assume anything.

How do you achieve work-life balance?

I am the varsity volleyball coach for Sylvania Southview and I have the most supportive and fun-loving friends.

How did you overcome any gender-related roadblocks in your career?

I stay focused, work harder, and never give up.

What gender-specific assumptions do you encounter, and how do you respond to them?

It is not gender-specific, but work associates who have never met me assume I am older.

What have you sacrificed (both personally and professionally) in the early stages of your career?

That is easy: sleep and fine dining.

What are some patterns you’ve noticed over the years about women at work, and things they could be doing better to advance their careers?

Growth can be uncomfortable. I see colleagues retreating when challenged. Stay the course.

How has your industry changed for women since you first got your start?

Traditionally financial roles have been dominated by men. Slowly more women are gaining traction.

How do you stay motivated?

Motivation is moving forward, one step at a time.

Who do you most admire?

Dr. Jon Frankel is not only a dentist. He is an incredibly creative and inspirational business leader.

Victoria Perry, Jessica Johnson,

Jennifer O’Connor, Leah Wilson

Owners Soto Signature Salon & Spa

Shoppes at River Place

580 Craig Dr #6, Perrysburg.

419-872-5555

sotosalonspa.com



What’s one thing every entrepreneur should ask themselves?



Does this create a TRIPLE WIN? A win for the employee, a win for the customer

and a win for the company?

What do you do?

Inspiring the evolution of beauty with elevated salon and spa services.

What’s one thing every entrepreneur should ask themselves?

Does this create a TRIPLE WIN? A win for the employee, a win for the customer and a win for the company?

How, if at all, has being a woman impacted your career?

Women want to look and feel their best. As a woman, I relate to this and understand that beauty is uniquely defined. My goal is to help women experience what beauty means to them personally. – Jennifer O’Connor

What advice would you give to another woman entering your industry?

The beauty industry is a relationship business. If you are beginning your career, it is important to understand that referrals are essential to growing a sustainable business. – Victoria Perry

What challenges do you face in your industry, and how are you addressing them?

Big box stores and Amazon sell some of the products we recommend to our customers. Our focus is creating an experience and educating our customers on what would work best for them. We get to know their hair and skin to give our professional recommendation, so the customer makes the absolute best purchase. That helps the public remember to shop local and support small businesses as it goes right back into our team education! – Jessica Johnson

How has your industry changed for women since you first got your start?

25 years ago, most of the salon/spa owners were men and if the salon/spa owner was a woman, her husband was involved too. As time has evolved, many more salons and spas in our community are women owned. It’s inspiring to see these women professionals grow successful businesses! – Leah Wilson

How do you stay motivated?

I stay motivated by reading and by all the new salon professionals entering our industry. Observing the new talent and their desire to know all creative aspects of our industry is so inspiring. – Jennifer O’Connor

Ariel Garrett

Owner, Massage Therapist

OUCH! Massage

Therapy

340 N. Erie St., Toledo

419-304-1099

ouchtoledo.com

Massage therapy that focuses on relaxing the body and mind. The sessions are one of a kind, unparalleled, calmative and healing, or OUCH! for short.

What are some traits you think great leaders possess?

I think a great leader should be able to lead themselves before considering leading others. I think a great leader should be confident, encouraging, determined, motivated, focused and strong.

How do you achieve work-life balance?

By truly unplugging and making moments of solitude.

What’s one thing every entrepreneur should ask themselves?

Are you willing to start a business and live each day not knowing how much money you will make that day, week, month or year?

What’s your mantra?

Either you’re going to swim or sink.

What advice would you give to another woman entering your industry?

Have the courage to step outside your comfort zone. Keep your eyes open for any opportunity that resonates with your heart and vision. Set very clear cut goals. Dream big and go for it!

How, if at all, has being a woman impacted your career?

Surveys have shown most people prefer a female massage therapist. It’s a built-in advantage (sorry guys).

Pam Lloyd-Camp

Owner

Boyd’s Retro

Candy Store

954 Phillips Ave., Toledo

419-720-7387

boydsretrocandy.com

What do you do?

I’m a candy pantry queen. I’m always shopping for new and old candies that excite my customers.

What’s one thing every entrepreneur should ask themselves?

Do you love your business? Do you think about how to make it work all the time? Do you dream about it? Do you constantly plan for it?

What advice would you give to another woman entering your industry?

Focus on listening to your customers. When I first started, I didn’t know what a squirrel nut zipper is, so when a customer asked for it, I asked them what it was. I then sought out the product. They are not currently made, but that was an eye opener on how to serve a customer: listen and research.

What’s your mantra?

I can do this.

What challenges do you face in your industry and how are you addressing them?

Like every industry, we are currently facing escalating prices and discontinued products. I am continually in touch with sources to get news I can relay to customers. I look for new products that will give customers something new to focus on. I comparison shop and purchase more if it gives me a discount just like any consumer.

What are some traits you think great leaders possess?

They possess persistence; they continue on toward their goal despite setbacks. They’re energetic; they seem to accomplish more than most people accomplish. They strive for excellence; they try to make that last point just right.

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

You have to do the paperwork.

Lupita Mendez

Manager

Lupita’s Cantina

209 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg.

419-963-4611

lupitas-mexican.com

What do you do?

Being a manager has many responsibilities but you’ll usually find me up front, welcoming you once you enter the doors. Throughout the day I can go from helping food run some tables to making some drinks at the bar.

What’s one thing every professional woman should remember?

You are capable of accomplishing any task on your own, even if they tell you that you can’t.

What’s one thing every entrepreneur should ask themselves?

With every high there comes a low and every low means you’re coming back up. Keep going.

How, if at all, has being a woman impacted your career?

My mother is the most hard working and fair woman I’ve known in my life. Most of who I am comes from her and I know I still have a lot to learn.

What advice would you give to another woman entering your industry?

Don’t dull your personality because some don’t like it. Be yourself and express yourself how you want. It’s 2023 and respect is earned.

What’s your mantra?

I believe in fairness. Whatever you put into this earth is what will come back to you.

What challenges do you face in your industry, and how are you addressing them?

Growing up in the industry has many perks, so truthfully I can’t say I’ve had many challenges. Situations that have affected me in the past usually surround employees. As new generations of employers learn to be fair and sensitive to their employees, it affects us more when we are taken advantage of. As a woman in her early 20’s, I do feel as if my years of experience are not looked at the same as others. But with the years I have learned to stand my ground and it is a very empowering feeling.

What are some traits you think great leaders possess?

Calmness, patience and kindness

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

As a leader you are a role model to your coworkers. If you slack off, you are giving them the okay to do so as well.

How do you achieve work-life balance?

I can’t lie, some days I’m asking others how they do it. But something that helps me a lot is planning ahead and preparation. Those hectic days with hourly schedules will thank you!

How did you overcome any gender-related roadblocks in your career?

I’ve had the opportunity to have my father and mother guide me through the business. With their guidance I will one day have the skill set to overcome those roadblocks on my own.

What gender-specific assumptions do you encounter, and how do you respond to them?

Because of my gender and my mother’s great genes, I am often confused as being a lot younger than I am. I laugh it off because it usually doesn’t matter!

What have you sacrificed (both personally and professionally) in the early stages of your career?

We have an incredible staff who as a team make the job a very enjoyable career. Occasionally when sickness or the holidays hit I do find myself working longer weeks but Carlos makes sure no one is burnt out.

What are some patterns you’ve noticed over the years about women at work, and things they could be doing better to advance their careers?

Self confidence is key! Mistakes will happen but it’s up to you how you move on and better yourself.

How has your industry changed for women since you first got your start?

I love to see all of the women in Toledo and surrounding areas opening new businesses and thriving! I’ve met so many amazing and strong women throughout the years and it really makes me so excited to see all of the positive changes to come in the future.

Generally, do you think there is a difference between how men and women lead?

Ultimately the way that you lead comes from your life and work experience as a whole. I wouldn’t say there’s a huge difference in my life experience but I can’t speak for other parts of the country and world.

What challenges do you face in your industry, and how are you addressing them?

A huge challenge that myself and other women face is having to prove yourself worthy of a job. With determination and hard work, any woman can do anything a man can do.

How do you stay motivated?

Motivation has always been a bit of a struggle for me, but something that helps me is looking for inspiration from others. When I’m running low on creativity for new dishes, I look to see what others are trying and it always sparks inspiration.

Who do you most admire?

The three closest people in my life are tied. My father, Carlos, my mother Lupita, and my boyfriend Travis. They push me every day to be better and I have been by my side through it all.

Caitlin Williams

Owner, Piercer

Piercings By Caitlin

306 Conant St., Maumee.

419-740-0381

toledobodypiercing.com

What do you do?

I am a professional body piercer! I have had a passion for piercings since I was young and it has carried on into a dream career. My goal is to educate the public on proper, safe piercings and implant jewelry. I strive to always update myself on proper aftercare and problem shooting solutions and always have my clients health and safety in mind. I love attending piercing conferences and meeting other piercers to share knowledge.

How, if at all, has being a woman impacted your career?

Unfortunately, misogyny is often displayed within the piercing community. Thank goodness there are more professional and well respected men and women in the industry than not, but it still occurs. I find more men are hateful of women who make a statement with their work, as if they are challenging them at their craft. It’s disappointing that there is such a disconnect, but it makes it easier to fuel your inner fire to do best at what you’re passionate about!

What advice would you give another woman in your industry?

If you feel ANY type of discomfort, sadness, fear, or feel that you in some way shape or form are being taken advantage of, get out. There are so many options out there where you don’t need to feel oppressed or stressed out every day. Hold strong to your morals and do not ever give into pressure for something that makes you uncomfortable.

How do you stay motivated?

Knowing I can bring safe, family friendly, and experienced piercings to the City of Toledo. Going to learning seminars to perfect my craft motivates me to be a better piercer and be the best that I can possibly be. To be able to prove that I CAN do the things people said I could never be able to do, and of course Brew House Coffee ALWAYS keeps me motivated!

What are some traits you think great leaders possess?

Definitely patience, having great customer service, foresight to change policy or procedures to help benefit your business, and having compassion and an understanding for your workers. Empathy and strong morals are key to being successful.

What’s one thing every professional woman should remember?

If anyone ever tells you that you can’t do something, make sure to do it better than them anyway.

Marcy Fronk

Owner

Whitehouse Inn

Crust Pizzeria

Howard Hanna – Realtor

What do you do?

Oversee operations at both restaurants. Come up with new creative ideas. List and sell homes.

What is the one thing every entrepreneur should ask themselves?

How can I do better and be better?

How if at all, being a woman impacted your career?

It becomes very personal due to all of the juggling with being a mother & wife.

What is one thing every professional woman should remember?

The possibilities are endless.

What advice would you give to another woman entering your industry?

Give it 100% but remember to have balance with home, family & friends. Do not be too hard on yourself if you make a mistake.

What is your mantra?

Tomorrow is not promised!

What challenges do you face in your industry?

With my real estate business – the economy.

With the restaurant business – increasing food prices and at times, having to guide our employees on how important and fortunate it is to be a part of the service industry.

What are some traits you think great leaders possess?

Dedication, integrity and as my husband would say, be firm but fair.

What is one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

Every human is fighting a battle in some way. Be kind.

How do you achieve work-life balance?

Take a break when you need to and take time for yourself.

How did you overcome any gender-related roadblocks in your career?

Patience and perseverance.

What have you sacrificed both personally and professionally in the early stages of your career?

Time with family and teaching myself to overcome self doubt.

What are some patterns you’ve noticed over the years about women at work and things they could be doing better to advance their careers?

Being a team leader and more education.

How has your industry changed for women since you first got started?

I think, respect for our hard work and life/family balance.

Generally do you think there is a difference between how men & women lead?

I feel at times women have more understanding and compassion.

How do you stay motivated?

I want to leave a legacy of integrity, hard work and respect for my children.

Who do you most admire?

God/Jesus.

Taylor Rachko & Kate Bernyk

Designer and Owner, Designer

Distinctive Design & Storage Solutions 7944 W Central Ave., Ste. 2, Toledo.

419-517-4458

distinctivedesignstoragesolutions.com

What do you do?

We design and create a storage system that elevates every space; marrying design, convenience, and organization, creating a more peaceful lifestyle.

What’s one thing every professional woman should remember?

Confidence – no matter what.

What’s one thing every entrepreneur should ask themselves?

Do you really love it?

What advice would you give to another woman entering your industry?

Be confident in who you are, and the knowledge you have. Be willing to learn and grow, and never accept the status quo.

What’s your mantra?

No one is dying. – Kate

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – I’m a country fan and this song will come on in the car a lot when I am having one of “those” days. – Taylor

What challenges do you face in your industry, and how are you addressing them?

Our current challenges seem to have originated from COVID-19, in the form of shipping delays & price increases. We have had to accept being joyfully flexible; tackling what we can control while maintaining an open and honest line of communication with our clients.

What are some traits you think great leaders possess?

Great leaders believe in others, and elevate them to reach their best potential. They recognize that without their teams, their visions and goals are without merit. They need a braveness to them – tough skin, but a tender heart. A person that can give constructive criticism yet allow their peers to thrive.

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

Consistently trying to achieve consistency. Don’t get me wrong, we aren’t perfect & are always trying to improve upon this. But in an idyllic setting, it lets others know what you can provide, what is expected of them, and creates a framework in which everyone can be successful.

How do you achieve work-life balance?

Boundaries! We will let you know if we ever achieve them.

How did you overcome any gender-related roadblocks in your career?

We are very lucky because most clientele view our profession as being woman-driven. They are looking for solutions to everyday problems and want to be provided solutions – which we are constantly solving and adapting in our own lives. It also doesn’t hurt that the owner is a woman.

What are some patterns you’ve noticed over the years about women at work, and things they could be doing better to advance their careers?

Speak up, baby! Your words and ideas mean something.

Generally, do you think there is a difference between how men and women lead?

We feel successful leadership is rarely determined by gender, but instead by decency and dignity.

Who do you most admire?

My father – he is a great dad, but also a brilliant, and kind leader. He fosters a sense of community with everyone he meets, and elevates others always. Through the lens of our business, I have been able to get to know him outside of the typical father-daughter roles; watching him lead, witnessing his successes and sacrifices, and learning from his ever-evolving desire to grow.

Nina Corder

Founder, Managing Director Inclusive for Women Inc.

(DBA Women of Toledo, HerHub, Women’s Business Council)

425 Jefferson Ave., 3rd floor, Toledo.

567-970-7172

womenoftoledo.org

What’s one thing every professional woman should remember?

As women, we must understand “the power of our purse.” Women now represent the biggest emerging market opportunity in the world. Therefore, choose wisely how to use that power to strengthen the economy with the opportunity to create wealth for others (especially supporting other local women-owned businesses).

What’s one thing every entrepreneur should ask themselves?

What does the world need right now? I believe we must find effective ways to serve our consumers/community in the ecosystem. Understand how your products and services can serve and meet individuals (consumers) where they’re at, what, and when they need it. I enjoy exploring and going back to the roots and the foundation that builds our business (organization). We gather to listen, learn to relearn, and create an opportunity to provide programs/services that are equitable to all. And perhaps, now more than ever we understand how to add value to humanities.

What advice would you give to another woman entering your industry?

I discovered just as important as wealth, one’s autonomy, and economic empowerment, your sense of control over the trajectory of your lives and being valued in the community, especially your sense of belonging is important too. So no matter what industry you choose or path you took always remember that we as “women belong in all places where decisions are being made,” as RBG said.

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

You can’t teach what you don’t know. You cannot give what you don’t have. You can’t learn if you don’t ask questions. You can’t get something without taking the risk to lose it. Perhaps, you find all this statement obvious. There is a deep-rooted meaning hidden in it. And the most important words are ‘YOU’.

Who do you most admire?

“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with passion, compassion, humor, and style. Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud. I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelou

Claudia K. David-Roscoe

Co-owner

Health Foods by Claudia Therapy

3904 Secor Rd.

419-474-2400

healthfoodsbyclaudia.com

What do you do?

I am a natural health educator and so very grateful. Our mission at the store is to always be a reminder that the synergy between god and nature is powerful, full of wisdom and provides the tools we truly need to reclaim our health gently and effectively. When we learn to trust that beautiful synergy, it changes everything and positive things unfold for ourselves and others too. We are grateful as a team to share our collective years of heartfelt experience and knowledge with anyone that is ready and willing to participate in reclaiming their own health. It’s a beautiful journey for those willing to take it.

What’s one thing every entrepreneur should ask themselves?

I enjoy speaking with entrepreneurs because I see them adding an important light for the future of our country and they need our support. Imagine for a moment what this country would be without small businesses to keep it real! I always remind entrepreneurs when starting a business, to first and foremost believe in what they’re creating/selling, do it from the heart and know the product/business/industry they’re getting into. Having firsthand experience is so important because experience truly is the greatest teacher. Especially when it comes to getting into any aspect of the natural health industry…living it and not just talking it…but living it each day makes for the best success there is for the individual and everyone else they come in contact with along the way.

What’s your mantra?

My mantra each day is to…take one day at a time, embrace the blessings right before me, learn something new every day, be appreciative for daily guidance, stay the course…and always…always keep the faith.

What challenges do you face in your industry, and how are you addressing them?

There are serious challenges facing the “original” natural products industry because that’s the part of our industry that continues to be family-owned; both supplements companies and ma and pa health foods stores. They are the ones that continue to uphold the heart and philosophy of what we’re really about. These are the companies that truly care about the quality, integrity and advancement of natural health education. Sadly, because of mass market stores, internet sales and Western medicine selfishly encroaching into the world of ‘natural health products and supplements’ simply to exploit it for profit, control and without any care, it’s the family-owned companies in this country that are feeling the greatest toll. For us at Health Foods by Claudia, I have always taken pride in the fact that when a company in our industry that have been supported by those ma and pop stores through the years, only to sell to a big corporation without any concern about the little guys that grew them; that company is no longer welcome on our shelves. We do our best to support the companies we believe in, and that includes their

business practices. I will always encourage everyone to support family-owned health food stores in your neck of the woods along with the family-owned supplement companies that still exist in this country. Because when it comes to protecting our rights to accessing supplements and the education that goes with them…only the ones that care about the philosophy of what natural healing really means…will be the ones fighting for it and protecting it for everyone.

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

This year is our 33rd year in business and we are deeply grateful. One key leadership lesson I’ve learned over the years is to always listen to what someone has to say because everyone wants to be heard and understand. Learning to be responsive and positive rather than reactive is so important to the outcome of any conversation in life and proper communication makes life more productive for everyone.

Who do you most admire?

The people I admire most are the ones that face each day from a place of gratitude and kindness; especially when life has thrown them some curve-balls. Those are the people that inspire me; the ones that face life’s challenges with the strength each day to keep love in their heart and faith in their soul. For me, admiration is not about those that make the most money, have the most credentials, have the most fashion or the most “stuff” in life but rather, it is those that walk with God’s love in their heart and share that most beautiful light within them with all others through kindness and gratitude. Those will always be the ones I admire most in life…those are my peeps.