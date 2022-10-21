BGSU Play Explores Relationships Through Fantasy Gaming

“She Kills Monsters” set for Nov. 17 – 20

It’s billed as a dramatic comedy exploring community and relationships, but it’s built into a world of fantasy role-playing games. And according to Director Mahmoud Abusultan, the play “She Kills Monsters” is a perfect choice for our times.

“It’s a really timely show about subjects we need to talk about,” he said. “It explores family relationships, female agency and the human experience, along with alternative ways for people to reach out to one another.”

“There are many places to laugh in this performance,” said Abusultan. “But you can also feel the pain of the two sisters and relate to them. We are always consumed with our own problems. We should learn to listen to each other more.”

“She Kills Monsters” is being presented Nov. 17-20 in the Donnell Theatre at the Wolfe Center for the Arts at Bowling Green State University.

It’s the best-known play from Qui Nguyen, an acclaimed, award-winning American playwright, television writer and screenwriter.

The D&D connection

The play, set in Athens, Ohio, tells the story of Agnes Evans, who loses her parents and little sister Tilly in a car accident. Agnes and Tilly grew up as completely different people, and after Tilly’s death, Agnes found a module Tilly had written for Dungeons and Dragons. Agnes embarks on the D&D adventure and realizes how much of her sister she never knew. The play is set in both reality and the gaming world.

Nguyen is said to have written the characters in a way to allow actors of any race to be cast into every role. “We have a very diverse cast for our production of ‘She Kills Monsters,’” said Abusultan. “We wanted to bring to the story the landscape of people from different backgrounds.”

He added that people are very excited about this performance. “It’s been a very positive experience, and we have the flexibility to create a realistic experience.” This includes a good part of the play taking place inside the Dungeons & Dragons experience, being managed by Fight and Movement Director James Stover.

“This is a highly choreographed production,” Abusultan explained. “We want this to look great on stage, but at the same time, safe for all the actors.” Fighting scenes unfold behind a scrim on the stage, with movements that appear realistic but also maintain a distance between the actors.

“This is a story about the human condition and imagination – even in the world of D&D,” he said. The subjects of family reconnection and storytelling have a personal resonance to Abusultan, a Ph.D. candidate at BGSU. Upon his graduation in 2023, he plans to return to his native Palestine to tell their stories. “The Gaza is not always about war and violence, but also about connecting,” he said. “It’s my duty to try to inspire the people of Gaza to use theater to tell our stories and share them with the world.”

“She Kills Monsters” will be presented in the Donnell Theatre at the Wolfe Center at BGSU from Nov. 17-20. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office at 419-372-8171 or online at bgsu.hometownticketing.com.