Fine Art in the open air at Levis Commons in Perrysburg

The 18th annual Levis Commons Fine Art Fair will take place on August 20th and 21st at the Town Center at Levis Commons in Perrysburg.

The fair is organized by The Guild of Artists and Artisans and features over 100 jury-selected artists and artisans whose wares include jewelry, ceramics, painting, glass, photography, fiber, and more.

Levis Commons’ Town Center is an open-air venue which provides the “perfect setting for an exceptional fine art fair,” Allison Buck, Marketing Director for The Guild, said.

“The Levis Commons [Fine Art Fair] is an excellent opportunity to show my work. The fair is in a pleasant location, attracts a good crowd, and the staff that puts on the fair are very supportive and friendly,” said local painter Paul Brand.

Additional Toledo artists include Bret Lounsbrough (metal arts), Melissa Woods (handmade aluminum jewelry, wall hangings, ornaments, and masks), and Thomas Sanders (photography prints). In addition to Toledo and Greater Toledo artists, there will be visiting artists from Florida, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan and other parts of Ohio.

Bringing Art to the Community

“The Levis Commons Fine Art Fair will highlight many returning artists such as the featured artist and painter, Mary Jane Erard; jeweler, Kristin Perkins; metal sculpture, Troy Anderson; and returning after a few years hiatus, printmaker – Jesse Richard. New to this event is mixed media 2D artist, Loren Burkey,” Buck said.

This year’s featured artist, Mary Jane Erard, has been attending the fair off and on since The Guild’s first show at Levis. She enjoys attending because of the excellent location.

“It’s a well-organized show and easy for shoppers to attend,” Erard added.

The fair is organized by The Guild of Artists & Artisans, a non-profit, membership organization of professional artists. The Guild was established in 1970 with the mission of promoting community awareness, understanding, and appreciation of the visual arts.

The Guild is recognized and valued for its ability to showcase independent artists by bringing their artwork to the community via juried fine art fairs.

“It is a trusted source for artists and art-lovers alike,” Buck said.

She added that The Guild is best known for its award-winning Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair.

Crowd Pleaser

“This outstanding event attracts approximately 35,000 attendees annually, and in addition to spectacular artists includes kids’ arts activities, music, and more,” Buck said.

Childrens’ activities led by Toledo School of Arts students will include face painting and hands-on art-making.

Musical performances are sponsored by Lakeside Interior Contractors. Performers include Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic, indie and R&B musician Reina Mystique, and fingerstyle guitarist Monte Pride. Visit the fair’s website to view a schedule of events.

Organizers have also announced that Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) has been extended to the Town Center at Levis Commons for this year’s fair.

“We’re excited to return to the main boulevard so our fairgoers and artists alike can take advantage of the lovely ambiance of the town center’s fountain, the shade of the beautiful trees, and check out the shops while enjoying this year’s Levis Commons Fine Art Fair,” said Buck.

The art fair runs from 10am-7pm on Saturday, August 20th and 11am-5pm on Sunday, August 21st. Parking and admission are free.