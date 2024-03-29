Award-Winning Local Artist Splashes Elmore with New Exhibit

Jennifer Sowders, a Fostoria-based award-winning artist, is partnering with Schedel Gardens in Elmore to present her new exhibit showcasing over 20 pieces from her vast watercolor and acrylic landscape collection.

The exhibit will open on April 2 and will run until June 13; it will be free for anyone interested in viewing. From each elaborate brush stroke and drop of paint, she’s worked to capture intricate details of Ohio rural landscapes inside her paintings — which she credits as a main source of inspiration.

“I have a lot of scenes that are of Ohio; a lot are dealing with state parks or nature preserves, but some scenes are personal to me,” Sowders said. “With the location of my studio, I’m out on a dead-end road in the middle of the country. I have fields and streams and woods surrounding me.”

Sowders said she was first approached last year by Veronica Sheets, event and development coordinator, about showcasing her work at Schedel Gardens.

“One day, I sent my newsletter out, and I received a response from (Veronica) and she said ‘You know, you should show’,” Sowders said. “She then said, ‘We’re booked up for this whole year, but next year we’d like to have you.’”

She said she’s been inspired by the beauty of Schedel Gardens and the exhibit even features a painting of a staircase and potted plants found in the gardens. Alongside the exhibit, she will be hosting an artist’s reception event on April 7 from 2 pm to 4 pm to meet and speak with attendees.

Sowders, who owns MONgallery and Art Studio in Fostoria, is a graduate of the Columbus College of Art & Design. She also holds membership in several national organizations including the National Watercolor Society and the National Oil & Acrylic Painters Society.

In January, she was honored with a second-place award from the Artists Magazine’s 40th Annual Art Competition for a depiction of a scene from within Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

“It really blew my mind, especially the juror who was judging the landscape division,” she said. “I just have always admired him and the words that he spoke about my piece were just really inspiring to me.”

For more about the exhibit and Sowder’s upcoming reception, visit schedel-gardens.org.